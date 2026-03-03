Here's the live share price of TechD Cybersecurity along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of TechD Cybersecurity has gained 1.62% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 8.39%.
TechD Cybersecurity’s current P/E of 29.78x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TechD Cybersecurity
|3.64
|-21.44
|-42.72
|8.39
|8.39
|2.72
|1.62
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.55
|-18.97
|-17.81
|-15.63
|-25.18
|-7.87
|-3.10
|Infosys
|1.05
|-22.17
|-18.36
|-12.86
|-24.56
|-4.49
|-0.83
|HCL Technologies
|2.37
|-19.13
|-16.43
|-6.49
|-12.81
|7.00
|7.27
|Wipro
|-0.78
|-18.18
|-22.03
|-20.43
|-29.97
|0.57
|-1.83
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.62
|-12.73
|-10.79
|-9.89
|7.43
|6.63
|LTIMindtree
|-2.15
|-27.13
|-28.49
|-15.15
|-8.89
|-2.21
|2.40
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.27
|-6.88
|4.04
|22.62
|22.62
|7.03
|4.16
|Persistent Systems
|0.24
|-25.57
|-26.18
|-12.92
|-11.70
|24.31
|40.76
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.10
|-12.50
|-15.20
|-18.60
|-12.62
|29.50
|16.23
|MphasiS
|1.46
|-20.00
|-21.16
|-22.03
|-0.44
|2.75
|5.87
|Coforge
|-4.08
|-32.09
|-39.21
|-32.86
|-20.98
|10.93
|16.80
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.22
|-35.71
|-38.46
|-37.75
|-42.38
|-15.10
|-9.36
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.08
|-19.22
|-14.01
|-18.02
|-18.45
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.44
|-11.99
|-13.52
|-15.25
|-12.89
|-23.82
|-15.06
|Pine Labs
|-10.74
|-19.04
|-26.71
|-27.68
|-27.68
|-10.24
|-6.28
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.80
|-40.08
|-37.99
|-37.41
|-3.43
|39.77
|Zensar Technologies
|5.77
|-15.49
|-23.02
|-27.00
|-19.14
|28.27
|13.52
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.66
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-3.91
|-2.37
|TBO Tek
|-10.22
|-19.64
|-30.43
|-26.11
|-1.71
|-5.80
|-3.52
Over the last one year, TechD Cybersecurity has gained 8.39% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, TechD Cybersecurity has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|425.45
|404.6
|10
|449.44
|431.64
|20
|481.38
|466.05
|50
|550.13
|528.06
|100
|626.55
|594.07
|200
|334.49
|0
In the latest quarter, TechD Cybersecurity saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.24%, while DII stake decreased to 3.02%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
TechD Cybersecurity Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900GJ2017PLC095215 and registration number is 095215. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TechD Cybersecurity is ₹417.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The TechD Cybersecurity is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of TechD Cybersecurity is ₹312.13 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TechD Cybersecurity are ₹434.00 and ₹360.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TechD Cybersecurity stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TechD Cybersecurity is ₹843.60 and 52-week low of TechD Cybersecurity is ₹360.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The TechD Cybersecurity has shown returns of 10.34% over the past day, -23.06% for the past month, -46.09% over 3 months, 8.39% over 1 year, 2.72% across 3 years, and 1.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TechD Cybersecurity are 29.78 and 4.86 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.