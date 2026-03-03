Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

TechD Cybersecurity Share Price

NSE
BSE

TECHD CYBERSECURITY

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of TechD Cybersecurity along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹417.30 Closed
10.34₹ 39.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:52 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

TechD Cybersecurity Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹360.00₹434.00
₹417.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹360.00₹843.60
₹417.30
Open Price
₹360.00
Prev. Close
₹378.20
Volume
38,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of TechD Cybersecurity has gained 1.62% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 8.39%.

TechD Cybersecurity’s current P/E of 29.78x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

TechD Cybersecurity Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TechD Cybersecurity		3.64-21.44-42.728.398.392.721.62
Tata Consultancy Services		1.55-18.97-17.81-15.63-25.18-7.87-3.10
Infosys		1.05-22.17-18.36-12.86-24.56-4.49-0.83
HCL Technologies		2.37-19.13-16.43-6.49-12.817.007.27
Wipro		-0.78-18.18-22.03-20.43-29.970.57-1.83
Tech Mahindra		0-21.62-12.73-10.79-9.897.436.63
LTIMindtree		-2.15-27.13-28.49-15.15-8.89-2.212.40
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.27-6.884.0422.6222.627.034.16
Persistent Systems		0.24-25.57-26.18-12.92-11.7024.3140.76
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.10-12.50-15.20-18.60-12.6229.5016.23
MphasiS		1.46-20.00-21.16-22.03-0.442.755.87
Coforge		-4.08-32.09-39.21-32.86-20.9810.9316.80
Hexaware Technologies		-2.22-35.71-38.46-37.75-42.38-15.10-9.36
Tata Elxsi		-1.08-19.22-14.01-18.02-18.45-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.44-11.99-13.52-15.25-12.89-23.82-15.06
Pine Labs		-10.74-19.04-26.71-27.68-27.68-10.24-6.28
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.80-40.08-37.99-37.41-3.4339.77
Zensar Technologies		5.77-15.49-23.02-27.00-19.1428.2713.52
Fractal Analytics		-9.66-11.29-11.29-11.29-11.29-3.91-2.37
TBO Tek		-10.22-19.64-30.43-26.11-1.71-5.80-3.52

Over the last one year, TechD Cybersecurity has gained 8.39% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, TechD Cybersecurity has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).

TechD Cybersecurity Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

TechD Cybersecurity Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5425.45404.6
10449.44431.64
20481.38466.05
50550.13528.06
100626.55594.07
200334.490

TechD Cybersecurity Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TechD Cybersecurity saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.24%, while DII stake decreased to 3.02%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

TechD Cybersecurity Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the TechD Cybersecurity fact sheet for more information

About TechD Cybersecurity

TechD Cybersecurity Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900GJ2017PLC095215 and registration number is 095215. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sunny Piyushkumar Vaghela
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vaghela Piyush Rasiklal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manan Dinesh Pancholi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vandana Nagpal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukeshkumar Devichand Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Mishra
    Independent Director

FAQs on TechD Cybersecurity Share Price

What is the share price of TechD Cybersecurity?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TechD Cybersecurity is ₹417.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is TechD Cybersecurity?

The TechD Cybersecurity is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of TechD Cybersecurity?

The market cap of TechD Cybersecurity is ₹312.13 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TechD Cybersecurity?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TechD Cybersecurity are ₹434.00 and ₹360.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TechD Cybersecurity?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TechD Cybersecurity stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TechD Cybersecurity is ₹843.60 and 52-week low of TechD Cybersecurity is ₹360.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the TechD Cybersecurity performed historically in terms of returns?

The TechD Cybersecurity has shown returns of 10.34% over the past day, -23.06% for the past month, -46.09% over 3 months, 8.39% over 1 year, 2.72% across 3 years, and 1.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TechD Cybersecurity?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TechD Cybersecurity are 29.78 and 4.86 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

TechD Cybersecurity News

More TechD Cybersecurity News
icon
Market Pulse