Tech stocks lead losses: Indices tumble over 1.4% on hawkish Fed stance

By Siddhant Mishra

Indian equities tanked on Thursday owing to a massive sell-off and weak global markets, following comments by US Fed Chair Jerome Powell late on Wednesday that the American central bank would continue with rate hikes next year to ensure fears surrounding inflation were fully tamed.

The Sensex fell 878.88 points or 1.40% to end at 61,799.03, while the Nifty50 slumped 245.4 points or 1.32% to close at 18,414.90. The Bank Nifty tumbled 550.90 points or 1.25% to 43,498.20 a day after closing at a record high.

All sectoral indices ended in the red, with the Nifty IT declining the most at 2.11%. The metals, realty, and financial services indices lost 1.43%, 1.30%, and 1.28%, respectively.

Also Read: Nifty, Sensex see a sharp fall in last hour of trade, Bank Nifty tanks 550 points on F&O expiry

“The Bank Nifty witnessed the first big sell-off after a spectacular rally over the past two months. To resume the uptrend once again, it will have to surpass the hurdle of 44,000 on a closing basis. It remains in a sell-on-rise mode and if the follow-up selling continues, it could drag the index toward the 43,000-42,800 zone. Selling was seen across the board, which impacted the overall breadth of the markets,” said Kunal Shah, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Tech stocks led the losses among Sensex stocks, with Tech Mahindra shedding 3.98% and Infosys losing 2.59%, while TCS, Wipro, and HCL all ended in the red. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries fell 1.38%, while the HDFC twins lost 2.07% and 1.86%.

Among sectoral indices, the BSE Teck declined 1.92%, while the metals, realty, and auto indices shed 1.82%, 1.25%, and 0.69%. Only oil & gas closed in the green, up 0.09%. The BSE MidCap and BSE SmallCap indices also shed 1.05% and 0.61%, respectively, while the BSE LargeCap declined 1.23%.

Also Read: Markets Wrap Up – Thu, 15 Dec ‘22: Stocks in deep red, rupee depreciates; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

A total of 1,405 stocks advanced on the BSE, with 2,152 stocks declining.

“The markets corrected sharply today after a long time. This correction was triggered by the rate hike and hawkish stance by the US Fed. We don’t expect any deep correction in the Indian markets, as the inflation print is getting better both in the US and India, and the earnings picture continues to look strong for India for the next two years,” said Hemang Jani, head of equity strategy, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 260.92 crore, while FIIs turned net sellers to the tune of ₹926.45 crore.

Brent crude was trading flat at just over $82 a barrel as of 6 pm (IST), having earlier dipped on the back of a stronger dollar and news of continued rate hikes in the US.

Among Asian markets, the Kospi tanked 1.6% and the Hang Seng tumbled 1.55%, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.25%, and the Nikkei shed 0.3%. The Straits Times Index was down 0.15%, while Australia’s ASX200 closed down 0.64%.