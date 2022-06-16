Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Wipro among 79 BSE stocks to hit fresh 52-week lows, 50 scrips at fresh highs

Domestic stock markets opened with gains on Thursday morning, mirroring global cues but failed to hold the up-move and witnessed volatility. S&P BSE Sensex, after opening 500 points higher, was down 200 points around noon. NSE Nifty 50 breached 15,800 earlier in the day but was now below 15700. While indices traded volatile 50 stocks on the BSE were seen hitting fresh 52-week highs while 79 stocks were down at fresh lows. These include marquee names such as Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and Tata Steel. Domestic markets remain volatile after US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 75 basis points yesterday, the highest in three decades.

52-week high/low on BSE

On the BSE, 50 stocks hit their respective 52-week highs. These include Choice International, Supreme Holdings, Tree House Education Accessories, Krishna Ventures, KPI Green Energy, among others. On the other hand, hitting lows were Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, UCO Bank, Spicejet, Jindal Steel, Jubilant Pharma, Just Dial, Hindalco, among others. A toal of 79 stocks were down at fresh 52-week low values as headline indices moved volatile. The India VIX index, was down just shy of 22 levels.

52-week high/low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange, only 14 stocks were at fresh highs. Among these were BLS International Services, GSS Infotech, Kohinoor Foods, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Standard Industries Limited, and Voltamp Transformers Limited. Meanwhile, there were 79 scrips trading on the NSE at fresh 52-week low values. Among these where, Aavas Financiers, AGS Transact Technologies, Alembic Limited, Amber Enterprises India, Balaji Telefilms, Dhani Services, Equitas Holdings, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and Indian Railway Finance Corporation, among others.

Volume trades

In terms of volume, Sikko Industries was the top stock on NSE. Data showed that nearly 2 lakh equity shares of the company exchanged hands on Thursday, which is 41 times the one-week average. The stock was up 19%.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries was the second-highest volume gainer, with 10.66 lakh equity shares moving between investors as the stock soared 2%. The volume traded was 31 times the one-week average.

Bharat Gears stock was up 10% on Thursday and more than 2.5 lakh equity shares exchanged hands. This was 24 times the one-week average.

Kirloskar Electric Company, Ramco Systems, Sagar Cements, and Mold-Tek Technologies Limited were some of the other volume gainers on NSE.