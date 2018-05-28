Biggest fall in a year: Tech Mahindra stock slides 6% post Q4 results; should you buy or sell shares?

Tech Mahindra shares were trading at Rs 677 on Monday, down by nearly 4%.

IT major Tech Mahindra shares fell by nearly 6% on Monday, it’s biggest intraday fall in a year, after the company posted Q4 results beating analyst estimates, on the back of a deferred tax gain in the quarter under review. Notably, the firm has reported a 29.6 percent to Rs 1,222 crore, higher than Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 931 crore. The net profit was mainly aided by a deferred tax gain of Rs 69.1 crore during the quarter. Meanwhile, the Revenue rose 3.6 percent sequentially to Rs 8,054.5 crore, also higher than estimated.

Revenue in dollar terms rose nearly 3 percent from the last quarter to $1,244.3 million. Taking stock of the results, global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs said that the Q4 results were above expectations on continued margin beat. “The entire top line growth was led by enterprise business in Q4. Going forward, 5G remains a key structural growth opportunity for Tech Mahindra,” the firm noted. Goldman Sachs has raised the target price on the shares to Rs 880 from Rs 824 earlier.

CLSA has retained a ‘sell’ call on the shares, but raised the target price to Rs 600 from Rs 540 earlier. Tech Mahindra shares were trading at Rs 677 on Monday afternoon. According to the firm growth concerns remain in Tech Mahindra. aCCORDINGLY, CLSA expects it to lag the growth recovery in FY19-20.

Global firm Morgan Stanley has raised the target price to Rs 800 from Rs 675 earlier. The target price implies an upside of more than 18% from the current share price. “Continued focus on operational metrics has led to improved performance through the year and the growth in digital areas is particularly encouraging,” Managing Director CP Gurnani said, taking stock of the performance in the quarter.