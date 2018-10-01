Tech Mahindra rated ‘buy’; telecom revival boosts prospects

Tech Mahindra rated ‘buy’

We recently met Tech Mahindra management, wherein they indicated: (i) the uptick in deal-wins portends a revival in the Telecom vertical; (ii) Q2FY19 is likely to be soft for Enterprise business due to a ramp-down in deals, but strong deal momentum should lead to better-than-industry growth in FY19; and (iii) margins, even after excluding currency tailwinds, should continue to rack up due to efficiencies. We have been highlighting that pressure on Telecom industry is waning. TECHM’s recent deal-wins testify to turnaround, and even without building in 5G spends, we expect Telecom to post mid-single digit constant currency growth in FY19. With momentum sustaining in Enterprise, revenue trajectory looks strong. Besides, given the rupee depreciation and other margins levers, EPS CAGR of 13% over FY18–20e looks certain. Retain Buy with revised target price of Rs 970.

Telecom turns around

After no-growth over the past three years, we expect Telecom to post mid-single digit growth (cc) in FY19. Our optimism is based on the strong recovery in demand for IT services, which is also evident from TECHM’s robust order book. While there is a considerable rise in 5G queries, we are not factoring in those in our numbers. Benefits on account of 5G could also lead to revenue upgrades going forward. The Enterprise vertical, which has had a strong growth trajectory over the past two years, is expected to sustain strong momentum on the back of Manufacturing and Public Services.

INR fall and cost cuts to push margins

We believe operational efficiencies, automation, improvement in margins of portfolio companies and higher billings would continue to drive a gradual improvement in margins. It is also noteworthy that every percentage of depreciation of the Rupee vis-à-vis Dollar lifts the company’s operating margins by 20bps. Accordingly, we are raising FY19/20e Ebitda by 5.2/6.5% based on our revision in Dollar/Rupee estimates.

Outlook and valuations: Newer horizons beckon; maintain Buy

While Enterprise has been strong coupled with an uptick in margins, Telecom was the only drag until recently. That said, with strong signs of recovery in the latter, the growth trajectory looks much stronger. At CMP, the stock is trading at 14.0x FY20e EPS, which is attractive in our view. We maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with a revised target price of Rs 970 (18x FY20e EPS) based on our revised Dollar/Rupee estimates.

Company description: TECHM has been one of the leaders in providing end-to-end solution to the IT needs of the telecom vertical and its merger with Mahindra Satyam (MSAT) makes it the fifth largest Indian IT player. It derives ~40% of its revenue from the telecom vertical. In 2009, Tech Mahindra acquired Satyam Computer Services Ltd. TECHM has over 113,552 employees.