Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems, Coforge, Mphasis and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. are among the key Indian IT stocks in focus on Friday, November 13, after a mixed September-quarter performance and fresh volatility in US technology shares.

Kotak Institutional Equities stated that they favoured mid-tier IT companies with stronger revenue growth, naming Tech Mahindra, Coforge, Persistent, Indegene and Sagility among its top ‘Buy’-rated picks.

The latest Nasdaq decline, led by weakness in Nvidia, adds to the near-term market concerns, although gains in AMD and Broadcom suggest that selling has not spread across all AI-related stocks.

Indian IT stocks: Tech Mahindra, Persistent and Coforge top Kotak’s list

Kotak Institutional Equities prefers companies that can grow through market-share gains and new client additions rather than relying on valuation gains. In its November 11 report, the brokerage said, “We retain our preference for challengers and hybrids over incumbents.”

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Persistent Systems reported 20% year-on-year constant-currency revenue growth in the September quarter, while Coforge recorded 43% growth. Tech Mahindra delivered 7.2% growth, making it a strong performer among larger IT companies.

Kotak expects Persistent to lead the sector with 19.9% organic revenue growth in FY27, followed by Coforge at 13.8%. Tech Mahindra is expected to grow 6%.

The brokerage has also retained Mphasis among its preferred companies, expecting organic revenue growth of 8% in FY27. Its preference among large-cap IT companies remains TCS, with a fair value of Rs 2,500.

US tech stocks: Nvidia falls, AMD and Broadcom gain

US technology stocks ended lower on Thursday, November 12, after a volatile trading session. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.40% to 25,363.75, while the S&P 500 declined 0.34% and the Dow Jones fell 0.36%.

Nvidia shares closed 4.34% lower after falling as much as 14% during the session following reports of chief executive Jensen Huang’s departure. AMD gained 5.86%, while Broadcom also advanced more than 5%.

The contrasting performance suggests that the pressure was concentrated in specific companies rather than being a uniform sell-off across AI-related stocks. Nvidia’s leadership uncertainty weighed on sentiment, while competing chipmakers attracted buying interest.

For Indian IT companies, the key question is whether weakness in US technology shares affects enterprise technology budgets. A sustained reduction in spending could affect demand for outsourcing, cloud services and software development. However, continued AI adoption could support demand for implementation, integration and managed services.

Why the US tech sell-off matters for Indian IT companies

Indian IT services companies depend heavily on overseas clients, particularly in North America. Any slowdown in technology spending by US companies can affect deal closures, discretionary projects and revenue growth.

However, Kotak’s assessment of the September quarter points to some improvement in deal activity. Financial services demand remained relatively strong, while hiring resumed selectively across companies.

The brokerage noted, “deal wins were strong across companies with the exception of TCS and Wipro.”

It also cautioned that AI automation could put pressure on traditional services revenue. Companies will need to generate fresh business from AI implementation and other technology services to offset this pressure.

Kotak said, “Accelerating AI revenue growth on an increasing base has not increased overall revenue growth outlook for these companies.” This is particularly relevant for large-cap IT companies, where rising AI revenue has yet to translate into stronger overall growth.

TCS, Infosys, HCLTech and Wipro: September-quarter performance

The large cap IT companies reported relatively modest constant-currency revenue growth in the September quarter.

TCS recorded 2.8% year-on-year growth, while Infosys and HCLTech reported 1.5% and 2.6%, respectively. Wipro’s growth stood at 0.6%.

Kotak expects organic revenue to decline 0.5% at Infosys and 3.6% at Wipro in FY27. It expects TCS to grow 2.6%, while HCLTech is projected to grow 2.5%.

The numbers explain the brokerage’s preference for selected mid-tier companies, where revenue growth remains considerably stronger.

What to watch in the December quarter

Kotak expects Persistent and Coforge to lead sequential revenue growth among mid-tier companies in the December quarter, followed by Mphasis. Tech Mahindra is also expected to deliver modest growth.

The brokerage expects a sequential revenue decline at Infosys, Wipro and Hexaware, while TCS and LTIMindtree are expected to report modest growth.

Deal conversion, client spending and employee furloughs will be important factors to track. Margins also need attention as companies face higher competition, AI-related investment costs and pressure on traditional services pricing.

Conclusion

Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems, Coforge and Mphasis have stronger revenue growth prospects than several large cap IT peers, according to Kotak’s estimates. TCS remains its preferred large cap pick.

For Indian IT stocks, the more important test will be whether stronger deal activity translates into revenue growth over the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.