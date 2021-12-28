Tech Mahindra, MTNL among stocks to hit 52-week high, 12 scrips at fresh lows

Foce India Ltd., Supriya Lifescience Ltd., Shiva Mills, MPS Infotecnics and Smartlink Holdings stocks hit their fresh 52-week highs today on the National Stock Exchange.

Bulls maintained control on Dalal Street on the back of positive global cues. Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading with gains on Tuesday with Sensex hovering around 57,800, and Nifty 50 above 17,200 levels. While HCL Tech, Asian Paints, PowerGrid Corporation of India, Axis Bank, RIL, Tech Mahindra were among top BSE Sensex gainers, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Bharti Airtel were the only laggards on the index. A total of 341 stocks hit 52-week high on BSE while 12 scrips were at fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on BSE

Tech Mahindra stock rallied to 52-week high of Rs 1,819.25 breaking previous high of Rs 1,791.95, touched on Monday. The stock is still trading 39.3% down from all-time high of Rs 2,998, hit on 2 February 2015. Another 340 stocks touched 52-week high on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Data Patterns, Janus Corporation, Supriya Lifescience, Jyothy Lab, Medplus were among that 12 scrips on BSE that hit 52-week low in Tuesday’s trading session.

Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on NSE

Foce India Ltd., Supriya Lifescience Ltd., Shiva Mills, MPS Infotecnics and Smartlink Holdings stocks hit their fresh 52-week highs today on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). On the other hand, Jyothy Labs, Vikas Multicorp(PP)and DCM Shriram Ind and others were among the stocks that touched their 52-week lows on NSE in Tuesday’s session. In the Nifty 50 index, Eicher Motors, Asian Paints, L&T, Grasim Inds. and UltraTech Cem. were among the top gainers on the NSE while IndusInd Bank, Dr. Reddys, ICICI Bank, Power Grid and Kotak Bank were among the top losers.

Stocks to surge over 15% on BSE

Several stocks surged over 15% on BSE in trading on Tuesday. Supriya Lifescience Ltd (up 46.92%), Shiva Mills (up 20.0%), Metal Coatings (up 20.0%), Uniphos Enter (up 19.98%), Solitaire Mach (up 19.96%), Atam Valves (up 19.57%), Nahar Poly Film (up 17.98%) and Alphageo (up 16.09%) were among the stocks that surged over 15% on the Bombay Stock Exchange.