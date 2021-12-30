Tech Mahindra, Metropolis among stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 13 scrips at fresh lows

RBL Bank, Lumax Industries, Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF, MAS Financial Services Ltd, Shyamkamal Investments Ltd, Srestha Finvest Ltd were among scrips that touched 52-week low on BSE.

Indian benchamars erased some early losses on Thursday as domestic indices moved higher on the back for IT stock rally. At 12:30 pm, BSE Sensex was up over 130 points at 57,942 levels while the broader Nifty50 was hovering over 17,200. A day ahead of weekly F&O expiry, bears took control on Dalal Street in the morning as domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened in red on Thursday. NSE sectoral indices were trading mostly lower. Bank Nifty was down 0.29 per cent to trade below the crucial 35,000-mark, while Nifty IT was up 1.41 per cent.

Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on BSE

Tech Mahindra stock rallied to fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,825.65, breaking previous record of Rs 1,822, hit on Tuesday (28 December). Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, Cybertech Systems, Escorts Ltd, ICICI Prudential IT ETF, Metropolis Healthcare, Radico Khaitan, Schaeffler India, and Tips Industries were among the scrips that touched 52-week high on BSE today. On the other hand, RBL Bank, Lumax Industries, Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF, MAS Financial Services Ltd, Shyamkamal Investments Ltd, Srestha Finvest Ltd were among scrips that touched 52-week low.

Top gainers, losers on BSE

Tech Mahindra (up 2.6%), HCL Technologies (1.93%), NTPC (1.7%), Wipro (1.6%), TCS (0.97%) and Dr Reddy (0.93%) were the top gainers in the Sensex pack. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv (down 1.45%), RIL (0.72%), Axis Bank (0.69%), SBI (0.63%), Tata Steel (0.55%), Maruti (0.48%) and Kotak Bank (0.43%) were the top losers.

Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on NSE

A total of 118 securities hit a 52-week high on NSE by noon while eight scrips were at a 52-week low. Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, Aptech Ltd, Oswal Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited, Escorts Limited, HP Adhesives Ltd, Websol Energy, Rama Steel Tubes, HB Stockholding and MPS Infotecnics were among stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs on NSE. On the other hand, DSP Mutual Fund – DSP Nifty 50 ETF, DSP Mutual Fund – DSP Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 ETF, Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd, Lumax Industries Ltd, MAS Financial Services Ltd. and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund – Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF were scrips that hit fresh 52-week lows today on NSE.

Top gainers, losers on NSE

Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Wipro, NTPC and SBI Life were the top gainers in Nifty50 index. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, Coal India, IOC and Tata Motors were the top laggards.