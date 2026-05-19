Teamtech Formwork Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29190TG2018PLC128233 and registration number is 128233. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.