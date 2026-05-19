Teamtech Formwork Solutions has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 19, 2026 and will close on May 21, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹61.00-63.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Larsen & Toubro
|-1.43
|-4.9
|-6.75
|-2.73
|8.69
|20.71
|23.09
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-9.25
|-5.82
|-10.61
|-15.35
|-32.42
|32.59
|56.7
|NBCC (India)
|-8.92
|-1.49
|-8.17
|-21.54
|-17.48
|48.84
|22.92
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-5.6
|-8.51
|-4.28
|-9.21
|-21.03
|11.79
|30.7
|Cemindia Projects
|-8.06
|35.59
|48.09
|4.53
|34.48
|84.4
|61.34
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-6.79
|-8.47
|-2.68
|-21.16
|-31.84
|-12.51
|-7.71
|NCC
|-10.2
|-4.78
|1.77
|-17.11
|-32.79
|10.87
|14.03
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.36
|4.94
|-2.27
|-11.97
|-5.52
|47.62
|33.93
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-9.1
|12.24
|9.23
|-1.67
|-17.29
|17.16
|22.5
|PNC Infratech
|-5.71
|4.75
|-1.99
|-20.63
|-24.39
|-12.76
|-1.92
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-6.84
|-4.51
|-0.44
|-19.56
|-15.06
|12.63
|22.18
|Keystone Realtors
|-7.76
|0.1
|-14.15
|-26.13
|-22.81
|-4.89
|-6.38
|Man Infraconstruction
|-11.66
|22.35
|5.75
|-11.38
|-28.95
|9
|34.31
|AGI Infra
|2.09
|5.65
|53.01
|49.98
|126.34
|62.35
|33.74
|HG Infra Engineering
|-3.88
|-3.15
|-6.42
|-32.06
|-50.92
|-13.35
|11.71
|KNR Constructions
|-5.29
|0.73
|-8.99
|-27.61
|-46.81
|-20.21
|-10.15
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-8.83
|-9.18
|-15.75
|-33.7
|-36.97
|14.04
|7.97
|Marathon Nextgen Realty
|-7.05
|-1.92
|-0.08
|-15.29
|-10.34
|16.6
|56.36
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-12.03
|-13.42
|-4.7
|-29.75
|-13.55
|5.44
|42.68
Teamtech Formwork Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29190TG2018PLC128233 and registration number is 128233. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.