Here's the live share price of Teamo Productions HQ along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Teamo Productions HQ has gained 27.05% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -61.84%.
Teamo Productions HQ’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Teamo Productions HQ
|0
|-6.45
|5.45
|-22.67
|-60.00
|3.34
|27.99
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
Over the last one year, Teamo Productions HQ has declined 60.00% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Teamo Productions HQ has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.58
|0.58
|10
|0.59
|0.59
|20
|0.6
|0.6
|50
|0.63
|0.62
|100
|0.62
|0.65
|200
|0.7
|0.76
In the latest quarter, Teamo Productions HQ remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 73.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 15, 2026, 5:38 AM IST
|Teamo Productions HQ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Corporate Office Address
|Jan 14, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
|Teamo Productions HQ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Jan 14, 2026, 10:18 PM IST
|Teamo Productions HQ - Results- Unaudited Financial Results For December 31, 2025
|Jan 14, 2026, 10:04 PM IST
|Teamo Productions HQ - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On January 14, 2026
|Jan 11, 2026, 4:23 AM IST
|Teamo Productions HQ - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday January 14, 2026
Teamo Productions HQ Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL2006PLC413221 and registration number is 413221. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 109.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Teamo Productions HQ is ₹0.58 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Teamo Productions HQ is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Teamo Productions HQ is ₹49.95 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Teamo Productions HQ are ₹0.58 and ₹0.56.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Teamo Productions HQ stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Teamo Productions HQ is ₹1.51 and 52-week low of Teamo Productions HQ is ₹0.52 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Teamo Productions HQ has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.45% for the past month, 7.41% over 3 months, -61.84% over 1 year, 3.34% across 3 years, and 27.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Teamo Productions HQ are 0.00 and 0.59 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.