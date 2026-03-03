Facebook Pixel Code
Teamo Productions HQ Share Price

NSE
BSE

TEAMO PRODUCTIONS HQ

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Teamo Productions HQ along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.58 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Teamo Productions HQ Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.56₹0.58
₹0.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.52₹1.51
₹0.58
Open Price
₹0.57
Prev. Close
₹0.58
Volume
2,16,329

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Teamo Productions HQ has gained 27.05% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -61.84%.

Teamo Productions HQ’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Teamo Productions HQ Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Teamo Productions HQ		0-6.455.45-22.67-60.003.3427.99
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48

Over the last one year, Teamo Productions HQ has declined 60.00% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Teamo Productions HQ has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

Teamo Productions HQ Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Teamo Productions HQ Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.580.58
100.590.59
200.60.6
500.630.62
1000.620.65
2000.70.76

Teamo Productions HQ Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Teamo Productions HQ remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 73.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Teamo Productions HQ Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 15, 2026, 5:38 AM ISTTeamo Productions HQ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Corporate Office Address
Jan 14, 2026, 11:00 PM ISTTeamo Productions HQ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Jan 14, 2026, 10:18 PM ISTTeamo Productions HQ - Results- Unaudited Financial Results For December 31, 2025
Jan 14, 2026, 10:04 PM ISTTeamo Productions HQ - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On January 14, 2026
Jan 11, 2026, 4:23 AM ISTTeamo Productions HQ - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday January 14, 2026

About Teamo Productions HQ

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL2006PLC413221 and registration number is 413221. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 109.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    IT Consulting & Software
  • Address
    Unit 1308, Aggarwal Corporate Heights, Netaji Subhash Palace, Delhi Delhi 110034
  • Contact
    cs@giesl.in
    www.tphq.co.in

Management

  • Mr. Mohaan Nadaar
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Ketki Bhavin Mehta
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Ms. Sony Kumari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amandeep Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Dhingra
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Teamo Productions HQ Share Price

What is the share price of Teamo Productions HQ?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Teamo Productions HQ is ₹0.58 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Teamo Productions HQ?

The Teamo Productions HQ is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Teamo Productions HQ?

The market cap of Teamo Productions HQ is ₹49.95 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Teamo Productions HQ?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Teamo Productions HQ are ₹0.58 and ₹0.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Teamo Productions HQ?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Teamo Productions HQ stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Teamo Productions HQ is ₹1.51 and 52-week low of Teamo Productions HQ is ₹0.52 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Teamo Productions HQ performed historically in terms of returns?

The Teamo Productions HQ has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.45% for the past month, 7.41% over 3 months, -61.84% over 1 year, 3.34% across 3 years, and 27.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Teamo Productions HQ?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Teamo Productions HQ are 0.00 and 0.59 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Teamo Productions HQ News

