Team India Guaranty Share Price

NSE
BSE

TEAM INDIA GUARANTY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Team India Guaranty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹263.90 Closed
0.30₹ 0.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Team India Guaranty Price Performance

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Team India Guaranty has gained 58.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 59.94%.

Team India Guaranty’s current P/E of 111.92x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Team India Guaranty Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Team India Guaranty		-3.691.11-0.55-2.2259.9475.6758.54
Bajaj Finance		-4.481.36-4.149.0813.3417.0212.02
Shriram Finance		-0.945.1627.1579.569.3263.0131.02
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		-2.220.051.6817.8419.5331.2625.71
Muthoot Finance		-0.52-4-7.5324.8662.1854.1721.42
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-4.13-1.48-13.95-6.09-10.11-0.18-7.39
L&T Finance		-7.18-3.09-8.8721.4399.7844.5719.68
Sundaram Finance		-3.33-1.6212.6918.0118.2631.6113.8
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		0.410.983.0540.9439.2114.0411.96
Piramal Finance		2.44.6718.935.0235.0210.536.19
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		-8.35-13.49-12.37-28.1244.66123.2125.03
Poonawalla Fincorp		-6.417.01-5.25-1.0859.9814.5328.11
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Manappuram Finance		-7.45-3.272.39-241.8438.629.99
IIFL Finance		-0.57-1.76-1314.2271.24.9111.91
Capri Global Capital		-5.81-6.86-15.63-15.92-2.58-2.1113.32
Five-Star Business Finance		-4.33-9.05-28.8-23.45-43.2-9.34-3.58
SBFC Finance		-2.54.89-11.1-12.389.930.760.45
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.241.19-17.49-27.21-4.1918.5533.59
Mas Financial Services		-6.64-0.82-1.580.8836.855.210.5

Over the last one year, Team India Guaranty has gained 59.94% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Team India Guaranty has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).

Team India Guaranty Financials

Team India Guaranty Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5264.32265.33
10264.82265.16
20264.61265.94
50274.33268.62
100267.66262.78
200235.95240.96

Team India Guaranty Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Team India Guaranty remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding rose to 2.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

About Team India Guaranty

Team India Guaranty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1989PLC054398 and registration number is 054398. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Anant Paranjpe
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Niru Shiv Kumar Kanodia
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Satish Maruti Mangutkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Surajkumar Omprakash Saraogi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Anita Malusare
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sreedevi Pillai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Team India Guaranty Share Price

What is the share price of Team India Guaranty?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Team India Guaranty is ₹263.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Team India Guaranty?

The Team India Guaranty is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Team India Guaranty?

The market cap of Team India Guaranty is ₹237.33 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Team India Guaranty?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Team India Guaranty are ₹263.90 and ₹241.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Team India Guaranty?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Team India Guaranty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Team India Guaranty is ₹334.70 and 52-week low of Team India Guaranty is ₹154.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Team India Guaranty performed historically in terms of returns?

The Team India Guaranty has shown returns of 0.3% over the past day, -1.82% for the past month, -1.14% over 3 months, 59.94% over 1 year, 79.21% across 3 years, and 58.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Team India Guaranty?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Team India Guaranty are 111.92 and 4.83 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Team India Guaranty News

