TEA asks members to transport goods with GPS-fitted vehicles

India’s leading knitwear/readymade garment cluster — Tirupur Exporters’ Association (TEA) has asked its member companies/exporters to send their consignments through GPS-fitted vehicles to stop garments theft on the way to Tuticorin port.

In a press release issued here on Monday, TEA president Raja M Shanmugham said four of their members exporting goods transported through lorries to the Tuticorin port were stopped at a location called Pandalkudi, near Virudhunagar town and a notorious gang was opening and taking away the pieces randomly from the carton boxes and the theft is known to the exporters only when 100% inspection was carried out at the Tuticorin customs.

The complaint and FIR process are now going on. The culprit is arrested and is now under police custody. The bitter part is that the lorry drivers were also hand-in-glove with culprit and they were tipped to the tune of `5,000 for stoppage of lorry near the place.