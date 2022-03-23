BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 index were staring at a positive start on Wednesday, one day before weekly F&O expiry.

BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 index were staring at a positive start on Wednesday, one day before weekly F&O expiry. Nifty futures were trading 72 points or 0.4 per cent up at 17,444 on Singaporean Exchange. Analysts say that Nifty remained volatile within the bands of crucial support and resistance. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended 696.8 points at 57,989.3 and the Nifty 50 benchmark settled at 17,315.5, up 197.9 points. “On the lower end, 17000 has acted as strong support while it failed to move beyond 17330 decisively. On the daily chart. The breakaway gap has so far remained intact. Over the short term, a decisive breakout above 17330 may induce a decent rally in the market. On the lower end support is visible at 17200/17000,” Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said.

Stocks to watch

Tata Consultancy Services: The Rs 18, 000 crore share buyback by TCS, witnessed 5.5 times more demand than the proposed offer with one more day left for its closure. The buyback is being done at Rs 4,500 per share, over 21 per cent premium to current market price. The tender route buyback, which commenced on March 9, ends 23 March 2022.

Ruchi Soya: Ruchi Soya Industries will launch its follow-on public offering (FPO) on March 24 to raise Rs 4,300 crore and the offer will close on 28 March 2022. The price band of the issue is set between Rs 615 and Rs 650.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: In a setback for Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee), the Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed an appeal filed by Invesco Developing Markets Fund against a single-judge order granting interim injunction on holding an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to remove CEO Punit Goenka.

Indian Oil Corporation: IOC, the nation’s largest oil firm, has set up a shared service centre (SSC) for vendor invoice management in collaboration with IBM Consulting.

Infosys: IT company Infosys will acquire oddity — a Germany-based digital marketing, experience, and commerce agency — in an all cash deal for 50 million euros (about Rs 419 crore), the company said on Tuesday.

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo had the best on-time performance (OTP) of 95.4 per cent at four metro airports in February, while Go First secured the number two position with 94.1 per cent in the same month, according to data released by aviation regulator DGCA.

SBI Life Insurance Company: The company’s board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.