TCS stock jumps over 1% today after Q1 net profit rises nearly 17%; Should you buy, sell Tata Consultancy shares?

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price jumped 1.62% to Rs 3314.05 today after the IT major reported a 16.8% on-year rise in net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, driven by strong growth in total contract value (TCV) deal wins despite a tough business environment. The company’s consolidated revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 59,381 crore, marking an on-year surge of 13%. TCS stock has gained 2.4% in the last one month and over 9% in the past one year.
