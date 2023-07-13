scorecardresearch
TCS stock jumps over 1% today after Q1 net profit rises nearly 17%; Should you buy, sell Tata Consultancy shares?

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) stock has gained 2.4% in the last one month and over 9% in the past one year. The company’s consolidated revenue for the quarter ended June, came in at Rs 59,381 crore, marking an on-year surge of 13%.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
TCS share price

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price jumped 1.62% to Rs 3314.05 today after the IT major reported a 16.8% on-year rise in net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, driven by strong growth in total contract value (TCV) deal wins despite a tough business environment. The company’s consolidated revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 59,381 crore, marking an on-year surge of 13%. TCS stock has gained 2.4% in the last one month and over 9% in the past one year.

TCS

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-07-2023 at 09:52 IST

