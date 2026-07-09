The first report card of India’s information technology sector is almost here – but will it be enough to change investor sentiment?

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of the country’s largest information technology services company, is set to kick off the Q1FY27 earnings season after market hours today. Ahead of the results, the stock slipped nearly 2% in intraday trade and remains down around 40% over the past year.

So, is this weakness an opportunity to buy, or do analysts see more challenges ahead? Let’s take a closer look –

Ahead of the results, the stock remained under pressure.

TCS share price remains under pressure before earnings

Shares of TCS declined nearly 2% during the day’s trade, slipping to an intraday low of Rs 2,016 before recovering some ground.

The stock has been one of the weaker performers in the information technology pack this year as investors remain concerned about slower technology spending by global clients.

The recent decline has also been significant over a longer period. Over the past one year, the stock has fallen around 40%, while it has declined 36% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, the shares are down nearly 37%.

The stock will be closely watched today because TCS is the first information technology company to kickstart the quarterly earnings.

The company’s shares have touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,414 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,976.80. It currently commands a market capitalisation of around Rs 7.36 lakh crore.

TCS: Results, dividend and key dates

TCS had informed stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on July 9 to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended June 2026. The board will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend.

The company has already fixed July 15 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the interim dividend, if approved.

TCS: What are brokerages expecting?

Brokerages expect the June quarter to remain challenging for the information technology sector amid weak client spending and continued uncertainty in global markets.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, “We believe that Q1FY27 will be weak on revenues, impacted by the West Asia crisis and elevated productivity pass-throughs in managed services contracts.”

The brokerage also said, “TCS will likely report flat revenues, while Infosys will likely underwhelm at 1% organic growth qoq.”

For TCS specifically, Kotak expects macroeconomic headwinds and artificial intelligence-led efficiency gains to weigh on revenue growth.

The brokerage said, “We forecast flat revenues for the quarter, reflecting the macro headwinds, productivity pass-through in renewed mega-deals and rising AI-led cost reduction expectations from clients.”

Kotak also expects profitability to come under pressure because of employee wage revisions.

It noted, “We expect an EBIT margin decline of 160 bps qoq, driven by (1) wage revisions rolled out across the organization and (2) revenue shortfall.”

However, despite the near-term challenges, Kotak added, “TCS is our preferred pick among incumbents for its valuation discount.”

Axis Securities sees mixed quarter. Axis Securities also expects the June quarter to remain soft for the information technology sector.

According to the brokerage, “We expect topline growth of 1.1% QoQ, supported by growth in BFSI, HiTech, and the benefit of rupee depreciation. EBIT margins are likely to decline by 98 bps QoQ due to wage hikes and continued AI investments.”

The brokerage believes investors should closely monitor management’s comments on demand trends, the deal pipeline, business performance across different sectors and the outlook for the rest of the financial year.

What should investors watch?

Apart from the headline earnings numbers, analysts believe management commentary could have a bigger impact on the stock.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, investors are likely to focus on whether the company has changed its assumptions around artificial intelligence-led pricing pressure, how demand is evolving across key markets, the impact of Global Capability Centres on business, progress on planned data centre investments, acquisition strategy and the company’s ability to protect margins despite pricing pressure.

With TCS kicking off the earnings season for India’s information technology sector, its results and management commentary are expected to influence sentiment across the sector in the coming weeks.

Disclaimer: The company stock performance and brokerage expectations detailed above are for informational and educational purposes only and do not constitute specific buy, sell, or hold recommendations. Information technology sector earnings and stock valuations are subject to market risks, global macroeconomic fluctuations, and company performance variables. Financial Express recommends that investors consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or qualified financial professional before making any investment decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.