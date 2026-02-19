TCS share price is in focus. The stock is up over 1% today. This is after the Tata Group, TCS and OpenAI announced a multi-dimensional strategic partnership. This partnership is expected to drive AI-powered innovation across enterprise, consumer, and social sectors.

According to the regulatory filing by TCS, this partnership spans multiple high-impact areas, including powering AI-led innovation across Tata Group companies, joint efforts to drive AI transformation across industries globally, and setting up AI infrastructure.

TCS-Open AI partnership – What it implies

This partnership with Open AI and Tata Group is expected to open up access to Enterprise ChatGPT for Tata Group employees and also help accelerate innovation and productivity. Apart from that, the other big impact of the partnership include –

1. Developing AI infrastructure- Option to scale up to 1 GW

TCS HyperVault unit and OpenAI have agreed to a multi-year partnership to develop AI infrastructure in India. As per the TCS release shared on exchanges, in the initial phase, the tech major from Tata Group will develop AI infrastructure with 100MW capacity, with an option to scale to 1 GW. This infrastructure will power next-generation AI workloads and position India as a global AI hub.

2. Specific AI-powered solutions

Additionally, this partnership is expected to enhance joint go-to-market (GTM) initiatives. TCS is expected to work with OpenAI to enable Indian and global enterprises to transform with AI-powered solutions specific to their organisational context. TCS hopes to help customers accelerate AI-led transformation by deploying, integrating, and scaling OpenAI’s advanced AI platforms through this collaboration.

3. Specific Agentic AI solutions

Additionally, TCS also aims to build impactful industry-specific solutions under this partnership with OpenAI. TCS hopes to leverage this partnership to boost its contextual knowledge of industries and deep AI skills.

TCS-Open AI partnership- Future expectations

Commenting on the implications of the partnership for the future, both the Tata Group Chairman and Open AI CEO Sam Altman are optimistic about empowering and skilling the youth.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said, “This deep collaboration between OpenAI and Tata Group marks a major milestone in India’s vision to become a global leader in AI. Together we will skill India’s youth and empower them to succeed in the AI era.”

Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI, added that, “Through OpenAI for India and our partnership with Tata Group, we’re working together to build the infrastructure, skills, and local partnerships.” needed to build AI with India, for India, and in India, so that more people across the country can access and benefit from it.”

What is TCS’ HyperVault

TCS set up the HyperVault in 2025 with a vision to deliver gigawatt-scale secure, reliable, large-scale AIready infrastructure for hyperscalers and AI-driven organisations. The tech major believes that this partnership marks a pivotal moment in India’s vision to become a global leader in AI and build an ecosystem that accelerates AI development and adoption.

TCS share price

The TCS share price has been buzzing lately after the tech stocks rebounded from last week’s deep cut. The stock is up 4% in the last 5 days. However, over a 1-year period, it is down over 28%.