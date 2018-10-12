TCS share price target revised after strong Q2 results; what brokerages say

TCS has reported quarterly results in line with estimates, as net profit came in 22.6% higher on year to Rs 7,901 crore, in the Jul-Sep quarter.

TCS share price: After India’s IT bellwether TCS reported Q2 results in-line with estimates, many brokerages have revised TCS share price target. TCS has reported quarterly results in line with estimates, as net profit came in 22.6% higher on year to Rs 7,901 crore, in the Jul-Sep quarter. The total revenues of TCS have also seen a jump of 20.7% to Rs 36,854 crore. Taking stock of the reported results, global firm Jefferies said that the revenue growth of 3.7% in cc terms was in -line with its estimates. Jefferies has a share price target of Rs 2,300 on the shares. TCS shares opened at Rs 1,978 this morning on NSE.

The firm’s target price implies an upside of nearly 16% from current levels. Jefferies noted that the commentary has remained positive with acceleration in BFSI, Retail and North America, as the management is confident of a double digit on-year growth for rest of FY19. CLSA has retained a buy target of TCS with a target price of Rs 2,600. The overall results showed strong growth, slight margin miss and improving outlook. CLSA is positive on the stock for industry-leading growth momentum.

Ambit Capital said that it was an operationally in-line quarter. TCS’s Operating margin stood at 26.5%, while net cash from operations stood at Rs 7,363 crore. “TCS will be the biggest beneficiary of US tax reform,” Ambit said in a note.

Taking stock of the reported results, TCS MD Rajesh Gopinathan said that revenue growth was aided by expanding demand across verticals. “Revenue growth was driven by expanding demand for digital transformation across verticals, and continued acceleration in BFSI and Retail. Our industry leading digital growth, and best-in-class client metrics bear testimony to our standing as the preferred partner in our customers’ growth and transformation Initiatives,” he said.