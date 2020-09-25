  • MORE MARKET STATS

TCS share price jumps over 4% on partnership with Maurices; stock rallies 62% since March

By: |
September 25, 2020 10:42 AM

With today's gain in the stock price, TCS shares have rallied 62 per cent from March lows of Rs 1,504.40 apiece.

TCS Maurices has selected TCS as its digital transformation partner to help build its greenfield IT ecosystem that will optimize more than 200 existing applications and software components

TCS share price jumped 4.4 per cent to Rs 2,435 apiece on BSE after the company announced a partnership with maurices, a women’s fashion-apparel retail chain in the US and Canada, to help create a new flexible and scalable IT landscape for the latter. Earlier this week, Tata Consultancy Services stock price hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,554 apiece. Since the start of this week, IT giant has made a slew of announcements such as the strategic partnership with Morrisons, general availability of Quartz suit of blockchain, deployment of AI-Powered software and launch of a private off-grid networking platform using blockchain with Yale University. Suyog Kulkarni, Senior Analyst- IT services at Reliance Securities, expects TCS to remain a key beneficiary of buoyant tech demand given its global scale, diversified clientele and strong cash-rich balance sheet.

With today’s gain in the stock price, TCS shares have rallied 62 per cent from March lows of Rs 1,504.40 apiece. Around 10.15 AM, TCS shares traded 2.82 per cent higher at 2,397.35 apiece, as compared to a 0.70 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex. Maurices has selected TCS as its digital transformation partner to help build its greenfield IT ecosystem that will optimize more than 200 existing applications and software components in the next 17 months of their transformational journey. According to the company’s press release, TCS will help maurices strategize, create and operationalize the new scalable, secure and future-proof architecture for the underlying IT infrastructure, security layer, and a new application stack, as well as remediate its technical debt.

Related News

In addition, TCS will help maurices build a brand-new data analytics platform with extensive reporting features. “We are creating a greenfield IT and Infrastructure that will lay the foundation for the growth of maurices’ business and operations. TCS being the industry leader has been chosen as our SI partner to implement the Project Split Rock, the initiative to stand up the IT Ecosystem,” said Fred Argir, Chief Information Officer & Chief Digital Officer, maurices.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

TCS
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. TCS share price jumps over 4% on partnership with Maurices stock rallies 62% since March
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Fear among investors growing? October series F&O rollover less than 3-month average
2Stocks in focus: SBI Life Insurance, Divis Lab, RIL, Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea, TCS, Tata Steel
3Analyst Corner| Retain ‘buy’ on Hindalco with fair value of Rs 285