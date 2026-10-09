The TCS share price is the star in trade today, up 5% intra-day. The Indian information technology bellwether Tata Consultancy Services’ financial results for the second quarter of financial year 2027 was slightly better-than-expected. The IT major’s revenue increased 1.3% quarter-on-quarter and 11.2% year-on-year to Rs 73,188 crore and net profit was at Rs 13,884 crore, up 15% YoY and 4% sequentially.

However, analysts have flagged rising pressure on margins and macro uncertainties are weighing on the growth outlook in the near term. Global investment bank Jefferies has maintained its ‘Underperform’ rating on the stock while Japanese brokerage Nomura retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock.

Among domestic brokerage houses, Motilal Oswal also reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and JM Financial has maintained its ‘Add’ recommendation. Ambit Capital has a ‘Sell’ rating on the stock.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the investment analysis presented by key brokerages –

Jefferies on TCS: Rising margin concerns

TCS’ Q2 FY27 revenues were in line, though margins missed estimates. “While pick up growth in UK surprised positively, weak growth across other key regions, 4% YoY fall in bookings and rising margin pressures should keep TCS’s earnings growth in check,” Jefferies said.

Jefferies has lowered its estimates on the company by 1-2% and expects a subdued 4% earnings per share (EPS) growth on a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) basis over FY27 to FY29.

Jefferies has maintained an ‘Underperform’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,800 apiece. This implies a downside of 17% from the stock’s current price of Rs 2,180 per share.

Nomura on TCS: Lowers FY27 EPS estimates

Nomura has lowered its FY27 estimated EPS growth by 2.6% while maintaining FY28 forecast. The reduction in EPS is to factor in lower margin estimates. “Trailing-twelve-months (TTM) deal wins were flat y-y. From a near-term perspective, TCS noted no change in the demand environment vs 1Q, and continued scrutiny on discretionary spends that offer no near-term benefits,” Nomura said.

“In Q2 particularly, there was a deferral of a project in India which TCS expects to come back in the medium term, while it expects international markets to maintain the current momentum based on the deal pipeline and client demand. Demand for AI services remains on growth path and now form ~10% of total revenues,” the brokerage added.

Nomura retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock. Its target price for the stock was also unchanged at Rs 2,630, implying an upside of nearly 21%.

Ambit on TCS: Recommends ‘Sell’

TCS showed no growth improvement and management commentary did not enthuse Ambit either. This is because the demand environment is unchanged, with discretionary pressure, and ex-AI revenue is declining sequentially for the last 6 quarters and the brokerage expects continued deflation. ”We build organic CC revenue growth of 2.6/1.0% in FY27/28 (unchanged). We lower FY27 EBIT margin by 20bps to 23.8% given MHP acquisition pressure,” Ambit said.

Ambit Capital has a ‘Sell’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,990, implying a downside of nearly 9%.

Motilal Oswal on TCS: Betting on recovery in regional markets

“Demand commentary saw no meaningful change, with discretionary programs continuing to see measured decision making. While TCV increased to $9.6 billion and client conversations remained constructive, we believe the near-term outlook remains dependent on pipeline conversion and a recovery in regional markets,” Motilal Oswal said.

Motilal Oswal also reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and has a price target of Rs 2,400 apiece, implying an upside of 10%.

JM Financial on TCS: Q2 in-line with estimates

The brokerage remains mildly positive on TCS. “In-line quarter (Q2 FY27) but international business did well, which is positive. TCS continues to prioritise growth over margins – execution will be key. Sector-wise margins trends are likely at risk given higher competition and investments unless rupee depreciation comes to the rescue,” JM Financial said.

JM Financial maintained its ‘Add’ recommendation on the stock and has a price target of Rs 2,375 per share. This implies an upside of nearly 9% from the current price.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.