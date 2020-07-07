TCS share price hits all-time high after JP Morgan Funds buys stake; should you buy too now?

IT bellwether is scheduled to announce its first-quarter (April-June) earnings of the financial year 2020-21 (Q1FY21) on Thursday

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 2,301.85 apiece on BSE, a day after JP Morgan Funds bought TCS shares worth nearly Rs 247 crore through an open market transaction. TCS shares opened at Rs 2,269 and rose 1.7 per cent to touch a new 52-week high today, taking the market capitalisation to Rs 8,57,176 crore. TCS share price has rallied 10 per cent in just five trading sessions. Despite near-term uncertainties due to COVID-19 and the US elections, research and brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services continue to like TCS along with Infosys and HCL Tech among Tier I. “This is attributable to their robust business models, high return ratios, strong management teams, and reasonable valuations,” the brokerage firm said.

IT bellwether is scheduled to announce its first-quarter (April-June) earnings of the financial year 2020-21 (Q1FY21) on Thursday. “…a meeting of the Board of Directors of TCS Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, inter alia to approve and take on record the audited financial results of the company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter ending June 30, 2020,” TCS said in a regulatory filing.

It added that the board will also consider a declaration of interim dividend to equity shareholders.”We believe low travel costs, absence of overheads (owing to Working from Home) would also be a margin buffer. Commentary on back ended recovery in revenue growth remains key,” Centrum Institutional Research said. It further added saying that falling global interest rates and lower risk premium is leading to some P/E multiple expansion in the sector despite no major change in the business outlook. “TCS stock is currently above our target price and we would wait for better entry points,” it said.

Analysts at IDBI Capital said that key things to watch out for include update on client interactions on FY21 outlook especially in key verticals – BFSI, retail and manufacturing; commentary on pricing, deal closures, deal pipelines attrition; client feedback on TCS structural change in work-from-home strategy; growth in digital services and outlook amid the slowdown; and outlook on capital allocation.