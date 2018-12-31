TCS, RIL among biggest bluechip gainers in 2018; check top Sensex, Nifty winners

While the Sensex has returned a tepid 6.2% in the volatile year, Bajaj Finance share price has gained a whopping 51% in the year.

Even as we come to the end of 2018, many bluechip stocks including Bajaj Finance, TCS and RIL have emerged as top Nifty outperformers. Notably, while the Sensex has returned a tepid 6.2% in the volatile year, Bajaj Finance share price has gained a whopping 51% in the year. The broader Nifty 50 has returned a 3.5% in the year. We take a closer look at top 10 Sensex gainers and losers in the year.

Top 5 Sensex gainers

The 30-share Sensex returned a dismal 6.2% in the year, closing at 36,083.33. India’s largest IT firm TCS has emerged as the biggest Sensex gainer, zooming by more than 40.2% in the year. FMCG giant HUL has gained by more than 32% to become the second biggest Sensex gainer. IT major Infosys share price rallied by more than 26% to become the third highest gainer. India’s major private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank shares zoomed by more than 24%. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries zoomed by 22% in the year, outperforming the Sensex by more than three times.

Top 5 Sensex losers

Tata Motors shares plunged by more than 60%, to emerge as the biggest Sensex loser for the year. Yes Bank shares tanked by more than 42% in the year. Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel shares have lost more than 40% in 2018, to become the third worst performing stock in the Sensex. Vedanta stock price has corrected by more than 38%, even as the Nifty pharma index tanked by about 7.6% in the year. Tata Steel share price too slumped by nearly 29% in the year.

Top 5 Nifty gainers

Interestingly, Nifty returns have been lower than Sensex returns, at a tepid 3.5% in the year. Bajaj Finance (51%), Tech Mahindra (44%) , TCS (40%), Hindustan Unilever (33%), Infosys (26%) have outperformed the Nifty 50 in the year.

Top 5 Nifty losers

Tata Motors ( down 60%), Yes Bank (down 42%), Bharti Airtel (down 41%), HPCL (down 40%) and Vedanta (down 39%) have emerged as the biggest Nifty losers in 2018.