​​​
TCS, RIL, Airtel, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, PNB, 10 other stocks will be in news today

Indian share markets are likely to open lower on Monday as most of the Asian shares traded flat following the trade war worries ahead of the 6 July deadline when the US is likely to impose US$34 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese goods. 

By: | Published: July 2, 2018 9:19 AM
The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, down 0.13% at 10,678.5 on Singapore Exchange on Monday. (Image: Wiki)

Indian share markets are likely to open lower on Monday as most of the Asian shares traded flat following the trade war worries ahead of the 6 July deadline when the US is likely to impose US$34 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese goods. Asian shares were subdued on Monday ahead of a week packed with major economic events, while Mexico’s peso firmed as exit polls pointed to a decisive victory for presidential front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s party, Reuters said in a report. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, down 0.13% at 10,678.5 on Singapore Exchange on Monday.

Top shares in the news today, 2 July 2018

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield reported an 18% growth in total sales at 74,477 units in June.

Adani Group stocks: Adani Group is planning to raise Rs 5,000-6,000 crore of equity through a combination of primary issuances and secondary monetisation of its stake in some of its subsidiaries.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is recalling from the US over 2.36 lakh bottles of Atorvastatin Calcium tablets used for lowering cholesterol, PTI reported citing a report by the USFDA.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors posted a 54% rise in domestic sales at 56,773 units in June.

Mahindra and Mahindra: M&M a 26% rise in total sales at 45,155 units in June.

NBCC: NBCC has received a green nod from the Environment Ministry for one of these projects where nearly 18,000 flats will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 11,660 crore.

Maruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki reported a 36.3% increase in total sales at 1,44,981 units in June.

Punjab National Bank: PNB has raised the marginal cost of the funds-based lending rate for select tenors by 0.05-0.10 per cent.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries will acquire US-based open telecom solutions provider Radisys, in a deal estimated at USD 74 million (about Rs 506 crore), to strengthen its venture Jio’s position in futuristic areas of 5G and Internet of Things (IoT).

Tata Steel: Tata Steel has agreed to the terms of a 50-50 joint venture with Germany’s Thyssenkrupp to create Europe’s second-largest steel company after Lakshmi Mittal’s ArcelorMittal.

Infibeam: Infibeam received shareholders’ approval to expand business in IT segment, set up a payments bank and raise Rs 2,000 crore.

Fortis Healthcare: Fortis Healthcare has said markets regulator SEBI has ordered a forensic audit in the matter of the company.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel has said a meeting of its shareholders and unsecured creditors will be held on 30 July to approve a proposed ‘scheme’ between Bharti Airtel and Telesonic Networks.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has said its promoters intend to participate in its recently announced up to Rs 16,000-crore buyback offer.

Adani Ports: Temasek Holdings has acquired stake worth Rs 1,000 crore in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone through open market transactions.

IDBI Bank: LIC will acquire up to 51% stake in state-owned IDBI Bank after regulator IRDAI approved the plan that will help convert the debt-ridden lender into a private sector entity, PTI reported citing unidentified sources.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank and Goldman Sachs have settled a SEBI probe into alleged violation of listing and disclosure norms as well as merchant banker regulations, respectively.

