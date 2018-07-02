TCS, RIL, Airtel, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, PNB, 10 other stocks will be in news today

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, down 0.13% at 10,678.5 on Singapore Exchange on Monday. (Image: Wiki)

Indian share markets are likely to open lower on Monday as most of the Asian shares traded flat following the trade war worries ahead of the 6 July deadline when the US is likely to impose US$34 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese goods. Asian shares were subdued on Monday ahead of a week packed with major economic events, while Mexico’s peso firmed as exit polls pointed to a decisive victory for presidential front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s party, Reuters said in a report. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, down 0.13% at 10,678.5 on Singapore Exchange on Monday.

Top shares in the news today, 2 July 2018

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield reported an 18% growth in total sales at 74,477 units in June.

Adani Group stocks: Adani Group is planning to raise Rs 5,000-6,000 crore of equity through a combination of primary issuances and secondary monetisation of its stake in some of its subsidiaries.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is recalling from the US over 2.36 lakh bottles of Atorvastatin Calcium tablets used for lowering cholesterol, PTI reported citing a report by the USFDA.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors posted a 54% rise in domestic sales at 56,773 units in June.

Mahindra and Mahindra: M&M a 26% rise in total sales at 45,155 units in June.

NBCC: NBCC has received a green nod from the Environment Ministry for one of these projects where nearly 18,000 flats will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 11,660 crore.

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki reported a 36.3% increase in total sales at 1,44,981 units in June.

Punjab National Bank: PNB has raised the marginal cost of the funds-based lending rate for select tenors by 0.05-0.10 per cent.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries will acquire US-based open telecom solutions provider Radisys, in a deal estimated at USD 74 million (about Rs 506 crore), to strengthen its venture Jio’s position in futuristic areas of 5G and Internet of Things (IoT).

Tata Steel: Tata Steel has agreed to the terms of a 50-50 joint venture with Germany’s Thyssenkrupp to create Europe’s second-largest steel company after Lakshmi Mittal’s ArcelorMittal.

Infibeam: Infibeam received shareholders’ approval to expand business in IT segment, set up a payments bank and raise Rs 2,000 crore.

Fortis Healthcare: Fortis Healthcare has said markets regulator SEBI has ordered a forensic audit in the matter of the company.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel has said a meeting of its shareholders and unsecured creditors will be held on 30 July to approve a proposed ‘scheme’ between Bharti Airtel and Telesonic Networks.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has said its promoters intend to participate in its recently announced up to Rs 16,000-crore buyback offer.

Adani Ports: Temasek Holdings has acquired stake worth Rs 1,000 crore in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone through open market transactions.

IDBI Bank: LIC will acquire up to 51% stake in state-owned IDBI Bank after regulator IRDAI approved the plan that will help convert the debt-ridden lender into a private sector entity, PTI reported citing unidentified sources.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank and Goldman Sachs have settled a SEBI probe into alleged violation of listing and disclosure norms as well as merchant banker regulations, respectively.