TCS Q4 results 2018: TCS share price gains 1.5% ahead of earnings; all eyes on dividend

TCS share price today: TCS share price extended gains and jumped 1.49% to a day’s top of Rs 3,206.55 on BSE while the TCS share price on NSE rose 1.58% to a day’s high of Rs 3,209 on Thursday ahead of TCS Q4 results 2018. (Image: Reuters)

TCS Q4 results 2018: Market participants have been keenly awaiting TCS Q4 results 2018 as India’s largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services is scheduled to announce the Q4 results and dividend (TCS dividend 2018) on Thursday, 19 April 2018. Ahead of TCS Q4 results 2018, TCS share price was trading marginally higher in positive territory on Thursday. TCS share price today: TCS share price gained a little to open at Rs 3,175, up by 0.49% on BSE while TCS share price on NSE advanced 0.66% to open at Rs 3,179.9 on Thursday. In the late morning trades, TCS share price extended the early gains and jumped as high as 1.49% to a day’s top of Rs 3,206.55 on BSE while the TCS share price on NSE rose 1.58% to a day’s high of Rs 3,209 on Thursday ahead of TCS Q4 results 2018.

TCS Q4 results 2018 live: TCS will announce its results for the fourth quarter of FY 2018, ended 31 March 2018 on Thursday, 19 April 2018, after-market trading hours, Tata Consultancy Services said. The leadership team of TCS will address the media in a press conference at 5:15 pm. Post the announcement of TCS Q4 results 2018, TCS will host an earnings conference call at 7 pm, during which the leadership team will discuss the financial performance and take questions, TCS said.

TCS share price history: Over the course of last one year, TCS share price has surged about 37% vastly outperforming the key equity indices Sensex and Nifty which have risen about 17% only. TCS share price has advanced 37% to Rs 3,205 from a share price level of Rs 2,299 as on 19 April 2017.

TCS dividend 2018: Along with the TCS Q4 results 2018, TCS may also recommend a dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2018. Earlier last year in June, TCS distributed a dividend of Rs 27.5 per equity share which was followed by three successive interim dividends of Rs 7 per equity shares each in July 2017, October 2017 and January 2018.

As per yesterday’s closing price of Rs 3,159.5, TCS commands a market capitalisation of Rs 6,04,819.16 crore being the only Indian company to have a market capitalisation of over Rs 6 lakh crore as Mukesh Ambani-led RIL slipped from Rs 6 lakh crore market cap club following the declines in the share price of Reliance Industries.