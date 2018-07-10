TCS Q1 Results 2019: TCS share price trades flat ahead of TCS Q1 results 2018-19, dividend announcement

TCS Q1 Result 2019: TCS share price was trading 0.08% at Rs 1889.2 on BSE. (Image: Reuters)

TCS Q1 Results 2019: TCS share price today traded flat on Tuesday ahead of TCS Q1 results 2018-19 as India’s largest IT company TCS is all scheduled to declare the financial results for April-June period of FY19 today, 10 July 2018 (TCS Q1 results 2019 date). TCS share price today on BSE moved between the range of Rs 1,900 and 1,872.6 after opening up 0.4% at Rs 1,872.6.

TCS shares were among the top three turnovers on Tuesday behind heavyweight stocks Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank among the components of NSE Nifty 50 index. As at 11:44 am, more than 18.1 lakh equity shares got exchanged on National Stock Exchange amounting a turnover of about Rs 341 crore. At the time of writing, TCS share price was trading 0.08% at Rs 1889.2 on BSE.

TCS Q1 results 2019 time, day, date

TCS Q1 Result 2019 is likely to be declared after the stock market closing. “Tata Consultancy Services Ltd will announce its results for the First Quarter of FY 2019, ended June 30, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, after market hours,” TCS said in a statement. Post results, the leadership team of TCS will address the media in a press conference at 5:15 pm (IST) which will be followed by earnings conference call at 7:00 pm (IST).

TCS Q1 earnings conference call numbers — Mumbai, India

Dial-in numbers for TCS con-call from Mumbai are +91 22 6280 1108 (primary access) and +91 22 7115 8009 (secondary access) while the local access number is +91 70456 71221. TCS earnings conference call can also be joined through toll-free numbers 1800 120 1221 or 1800 266 1221 from India.

TCS dividend 2018 (interim)

At today’s board meeting, TCS will consider declaration of interim dividend. Earlier in April 2018, while announcing the Q4 results 2018, TCS declared a final dividend of Rs 29 per equity share and a bonus issue in a ratio of 1:1. TCS interim dividend 2018, if declared, shall be paid to the eligible shareholders whose names appear on records of depositories. TCS has fixed 18 July 2018 (TCS interim dividend record date 2018) as the record date for identification of beneficial owners of TCS shares.

TCS share price returns

TCS shares have been the biggest gainers among the pack of Sensex stocks in CY 2018. In the last six months, TCS share price has advanced nearly 40% to Rs 1,886 from a share price of Rs 1,354.22.

Earlier last month, TCS announced a share buyback program of Rs 16,000 crore (TCS share buyback size) in which the company will be repurchasing about 7.61 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 2,100 (TCS share buyback price) per equity share.