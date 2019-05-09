TCS overtakes Reliance Industries again to become India’s most valued firm by mcap

India\u2019s IT giant TCS overtook billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries to become India\u2019s most valued firm by market capitalisation. Notably, as at the end of Thursday, TCS commands a market capitalization of Rs 8.13 lakh crore, while Reliance Industries market value stands at Rs 7.95 lakh crore. Earlier, in November-18, TCS had surpassed RIL to gain the coveted position. RIL shares have since then seen a smart rally, taking the firm\u2019s mcap inches away from hitting the Rs 9 lakh crore market cap, when shares hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,417. However, in the last one week, Reliance Industries has lost Rs 97,000 crore in market cap. The shares have corrected by 11.6% from their 52-week high, leading to an erosion of market capitalisation of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore. Meanwhile. IT giant TCS shares have been on a rising spree, gaining nearly 14% in the year so far. Also read:\u00a0Who is Jason Unsworth, the lone crusader out to salvage Jet Airways The latest fall in RIL shares come after the firm reported a drop in standalone net profit for the first time in 17 quarters. Reliance Industries net profit came in at Rs 10,362 crore, in the Jan-Mar period. The firm\u2019s gross refining margin (GRM) \u2014 also came in lower at $8.2 per barrel, compared to $8.8 per barrel in the previous quarter. Taking stock of the reported results, global firm Morgan Stanley said that is expects the earnings upswing observed in the last 2-years to reverse. The firm explained that the rising glut in gas and polyester could also slow down in 2020. \u201cThe upside appears limited amid core business drags,\u201d noted Morgan Stanley in the report. Morgan Stanley has downgraded the stock to equal-weight with a target price of Rs 1,349. The global research firm expects Reliance Industries earnings growth to halve in FY20, after a 17% CAGR in FY17-19. In the latest quarter, TCS, reported a 17.7% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,126 crore for the March-19 quarter as against Rs 6,904 crore in the year-ago period. Revenues registered a 18.5% on-year growth to Rs 38,010 crore from Rs 32,075 crore in the same period last year, the company said in a BSE filing. The company also announced per share final dividend of Rs 18.