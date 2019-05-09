TCS overtakes Reliance Industries again to become India’s most valued firm by mcap

By: |
Published: May 9, 2019 5:00:25 PM

India’s IT giant TCS overtook billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries to become India’s most valued firm by market capitalisation.

Tata Consultancy Services, tcs tax in India, tcs tax rates, tcs tax refundTCS commands a market capitalization of Rs 8.13 lakh crore, while Reliance Industries market value stands at Rs 7.95 lakh crore.

India’s IT giant TCS overtook billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries to become India’s most valued firm by market capitalisation. Notably, as at the end of Thursday, TCS commands a market capitalization of Rs 8.13 lakh crore, while Reliance Industries market value stands at Rs 7.95 lakh crore. Earlier, in November-18, TCS had surpassed RIL to gain the coveted position. RIL shares have since then seen a smart rally, taking the firm’s mcap inches away from hitting the Rs 9 lakh crore market cap, when shares hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,417.

However, in the last one week, Reliance Industries has lost Rs 97,000 crore in market cap. The shares have corrected by 11.6% from their 52-week high, leading to an erosion of market capitalisation of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore. Meanwhile. IT giant TCS shares have been on a rising spree, gaining nearly 14% in the year so far.

Also read: Who is Jason Unsworth, the lone crusader out to salvage Jet Airways

The latest fall in RIL shares come after the firm reported a drop in standalone net profit for the first time in 17 quarters. Reliance Industries net profit came in at Rs 10,362 crore, in the Jan-Mar period. The firm’s gross refining margin (GRM) — also came in lower at $8.2 per barrel, compared to $8.8 per barrel in the previous quarter. Taking stock of the reported results, global firm Morgan Stanley said that is expects the earnings upswing observed in the last 2-years to reverse.

The firm explained that the rising glut in gas and polyester could also slow down in 2020. “The upside appears limited amid core business drags,” noted Morgan Stanley in the report. Morgan Stanley has downgraded the stock to equal-weight with a target price of Rs 1,349. The global research firm expects Reliance Industries earnings growth to halve in FY20, after a 17% CAGR in FY17-19.

In the latest quarter, TCS, reported a 17.7% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,126 crore for the March-19 quarter as against Rs 6,904 crore in the year-ago period. Revenues registered a 18.5% on-year growth to Rs 38,010 crore from Rs 32,075 crore in the same period last year, the company said in a BSE filing. The company also announced per share final dividend of Rs 18.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. TCS overtakes Reliance Industries again to become India’s most valued firm by mcap
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition