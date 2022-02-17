TCS, Nestle, Ambuja Cements, Infosys, Vodafone Idea, DMart, Wipro stocks in focus on weekly F&O expiry day

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open in green on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry.

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open in green on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry. Nifty futures were traing 53 points or 0.31 per cent up at 17370.50 on SIngaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex closed 145.37 points or 0.25% lower at 57,996.68, and the Nifty settled 30.30 points or 0.17% down at 17,322.20. Analysts say that the short term uptrend status of Nifty remains intact and further upmove above 17490 is expected to pull Nifty towards immediate resistance of 17650 levels. “Inability of bulls to sustain the highs could result in another round of downward correction in the market. Immediate support is placed at 17200 levels,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said.

Stocks to watch on 17th February 2022

Nestle, Ambuja Cements: BSE-listed companies such as Nestle India, Ambuja Cements, Veritas (India) and Vasa Retail & Overseas will announce their October-December quarter results today.

Tata Consultancy Services: TCS announced a partnership with MATRIXX Software to integrate TCS HOBS™, its plug and play digital business platform for subscription, device and data management, with the cloud native, converged charging capabilities of the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform. The integrated solution will help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) transform their prepaid and postpaid businesses, enable superior customer experience, and drive growth.

Wipro: Wipro has been awarded a five-year, strategic engagement to drive transformation

for ABB’s Information Systems digital workplace services.

Infosys: Infosys announced it has been named a Foundational Partner for the launch of Google Cloud Cortex Framework. As a Foundational Partner, Infosys will help clients accelerate digital transformation and power new business capabilities with its market-leading data, analytics and AI expertise.

Vodafone Idea: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on Wednesday said it has successfully demonstrated 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) capability with its technology partner Nokia, during the 5G trials currently underway in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Avenue Supermarts: Credit ratings agency CRISIL has reaffirmed AA+ rating for the Avenue Supermart’s (Dmart) bank loan facilities of Rs 500 crore, with a stable outlook.

Muthoot Finance: NBFC Muthoot Finance has lowered its guidance for the current fiscal year to 10-12% from 15% with active loan base shrinking in the third quarter. In Q3 of FY22, the number of loan accounts shrunk by 3% quarter on quarter (QoQ) while the number of active customers declined by 2% QoQ. Some customers have more than one loan account. New customer acquisition during the quarter stands at 4.2 lakh.

Srei Equipment Finance: SEFL, which is undergoing the corporate insolvency resolution processes, saw robust cash recovery and upgradations from bad loans accounts of Rs 2,309 crore in the third quarter. The company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Srei Infrastructure Finance (SIFL), is hopeful of surpassing the third quarter’s recovery and upgradation amount in Q4 as loan delinquencies are coming down.