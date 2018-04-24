TCS market cap today: TCS share price falls 1%; IT giant slips below $100 billion mark within a day

TCS market cap in INR: TCS market cap in rupee dropped a little on Tuesday following the decline in the TCS share price. (Image: Reuters)

TCS Market Cap Today: TCS share price today fell more than 1% after opening marginally lower in the morning trades steering the company to slip below $100 billion market cap (TCS market cap in USD) within a day after the Indian IT giant TCS breached $100 billion in market cap on Monday. However, the decline in the TCS share price didn’t let the company lose the mark of India’s biggest company by market cap as TCS market cap in rupee terms is still the highest among all the listed companies in India. TCS share price has been surging since last one month on the back of fourth-quarter earnings optimism following which TCS posted better-than-expected results for the quarter ended 31 March 2018 with announcing a bonus issue in ratio 1:1 and a dividend of Rs 29 per equity share.

TCS market cap in INR: TCS market cap in rupee dropped a little on Tuesday following the decline in the TCS share price. TCS share price extended losses after opening slightly lower at Rs 3,412.95 on BSE as against the Monday’s closing price of Rs 3,415.2. TCS share price shed as much as 1.15% to a day’s bottom of Rs 3,376 on BSE. Following the drop in TCS share price, TCS market cap in INR fell to Rs 6,46,492.64 crore on the basis of day’s low TCS share price on Tuesday as against the market cap of Rs 6,53,767.5 crore at the Monday’s closing of TCS share price. TCS market cap in rupee at the day’s high TCS share price of Rs 3,443.5 was Rs 6,59,798.03 crore on Tuesday.

Also Read | TCS market cap is larger than all companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange

TCS market cap in USD: TCS market cap in billions or TCS market cap in dollars also witnessed a decline on the back of two factors, one being the decline in TCS share price and another being the depreciation in Indian rupee per unit US dollar. On the basis of the Reserve Bank of India’s reference rate of Rs 66.2177 apiece US dollar on Monday, TCS market cap in USD was $97.6314 billion and $99.6407 billion at day’s low and day’s high TCS share price, respectively.