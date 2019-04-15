TCS m-cap up by Rs 36,136 crore as share price surges nearly 5%

In today’s trading hours, the company also added Rs 36,136 crore to its market valuation.

The share price of TCS Monday rose nearly 5 per cent after the company posted nearly 18 per cent rise in the consolidated profit for March 2019 quarter. In today’s trading hours, the company also added Rs 36,136 crore to its market valuation.

The stock gained 4.78 per cent to close at Rs 2,110.05 on the BSE. The shares surged 5 per cent to Rs 2,115. The shares closed at Rs 2,113 or 4.88 per cent at the NSE today.

On BSE, 3.97 lakh shares were traded on the BSE, while over 91 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE during the day on the volume front. The market valuation surged Rs 36,135.93 crore to Rs 7,91,771.93 crore on the BSE.

TCS, India’s largest IT firm by revenue, on Friday reported a 17.7 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,126 crore for the March 2019 quarter against Rs 6,904 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue surged 18.5 per cent in the quarter under review to Rs 38,010 crore from Rs 32,075 crore in the same period last year, the company said in a BSE filing. The company also announced per share final dividend of Rs 18.

“This is the strongest revenue growth that we have had in the last fifteen quarters. Our order book is bigger than in the prior three quarters, and the deal pipeline Is also robust. Despite macro uncertainties ahead, our strong exit positions us very well for the new fiscal”, Rajesh Goplnathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said.