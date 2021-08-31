  • MORE MARKET STATS

TCS m-cap goes past Rs 14-lakh-crore mark

August 31, 2021 8:41 PM

TCS becomes the second company after Reliance Industries Limited to achieve this milestone.

Tata Consultancy ServicesShares of Tata Consultancy Services jumped 2.30 per cent to close at Rs 3,786.55 on the BSE on Tuesday.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services has breached the Rs 14 lakh crore mark, becoming the second company after Reliance Industries Limited to achieve this milestone.

During the day, it climbed 2.74 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 3,802.95.

With the gain in the share price, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services, the second most valuable firm after Reliance Industries Limited, rose to Rs 14,00,664.30 crore at the close of trade.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services had on August 17 raced past the Rs 13 lakh crore mark.

The IT major had in January this year breached the Rs 12 lakh crore market valuation mark.

Reliance Industries Limited is the country’s most valuable firm with a market valuation of Rs 14,32,270.38 crore.

So far this year, Tata Consultancy Services shares have gained nearly 32 per cent.

