  • MORE MARKET STATS

TCS leads 8 of 10 most-valued firms to add Rs 81,250.83 cr in market valuation last week

By: |
May 09, 2021 11:36 AM

In contrast, the valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 40,033.57 crore to Rs 12,24,336.42 crore and that of Infosys declined by Rs 639.11 crore to Rs 5,76,228.85 crore.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd added Rs 13,897.69 crore to take its valuation to Rs 5,66,950.71 crore.

Eight of the top-10 most-valued companies together added Rs 81,250.83 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainer.

Only Reliance Industries Ltd and Infosys took losses in their market capitalisation for the week closed on Friday.

Related News

Rest eight companies — Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India — emerged as gainers.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped Rs 34,623.12 crore to reach Rs 11,58,542.89 crore.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd added Rs 13,897.69 crore to take its valuation to Rs 5,66,950.71 crore.

The valuation of HDFC gained Rs 13,728.03 crore to Rs 4,50,310.13 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank rallied Rs 6,213.06 crore to Rs 3,52,756.84 crore.

ICICI Bank’s market capitalisation (m-cap) zoomed Rs 4,428.5 crore to Rs 4,19,776.85 crore and that of State Bank of India jumped Rs 4,239.2 crore to Rs 3,19,679.59 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance Ltd gained Rs 2,797.59 crore to Rs 3,31,436.67 crore and HDFC Bank witnessed an addition of Rs 1,323.64 to Rs 7,80,174.61 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 40,033.57 crore to Rs 12,24,336.42 crore and that of Infosys declined by Rs 639.11 crore to Rs 5,76,228.85 crore.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark gained 424.11 points or 0.86 per cent.

Reliance Industries was leading the top-10 most-valued companies list followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. TCS leads 8 of 10 most-valued firms to add Rs 81250.83 cr in market valuation last week
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Earnings, COVID-19 updates, macro data to guide market sentiment: Analysts
2Best blue chip stocks to buy for long-term; check how to track multibagger stocks
3Titan Company Rating: Hold – Strong performance in Q4FY21