TCS hits 6-year low: Should investors buy the dip or wait?

2026 has not panned out exactly in favour of the IT services sector stock. Key large cap stocks like TCS have borne the brunt of the selling. The share price of this Tata Group company, which is also India’s largest IT services firm, has fallen to 6-year lows. While near-term concerns remain, is it a right time to invest in the stock?

In terms of valuation, TCS share price is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, dangerously close to the Rs 2,000 per share mark. In fact, it even slipped below this in intra-day trade recently. The stock has corrected 35% so far in 2026 compared to Nifty’s 7% decline and almost 9% dip in the Sensex in the same period. It has underperformed some of its peers like Wipro and HCLTech.

TCS Q1FY27 preview

What has added more to the concern is the muted expectation for the Q1 earnings. Most industry experts, market observers and brokerage houses expect TCS to report a rather tepid quarter. The June quarter, though a stronger one seasonally, is expected to be a quiet one for most IT companies, and TCS is no exception.

They expect demand commentary to stay soft in Q1FY27, as the macro concerns along with AI and geopolitical overhang weigh on discretionary spending and decision-making cycles. Moreover, TCS is expected to report muted revenue performance. The margins too are seen under pressure as a result of the annual wage hikes.

According to the Japanese brokerage house, Nomura, the “outlook on restructuring and its impact on business, client discretionary spend in wake of rising macro volatility in US, impact of AI and ongoing Middle East war on business, cost takeout projects and BFSI vertical,” are among the key monitorables.

Many point out that the cost involved in the AI-led implementations and how they pan out could become an important factor to watch.

TCS Q1FY27 Preview: What to Watch Expectations Revenue Growth Muted; softer-than-seasonal performance expected Demand Outlook Likely to remain cautious amid macro uncertainty Discretionary Spending Weak; clients continue to defer large technology investments Decision-Making Cycle Longer deal closures due to economic and geopolitical uncertainty Operating Margin Under pressure due to annual wage hikes AI Investments Costs of AI-led implementations to remain a key focus Deal Pipeline Investors to watch conversion of large deals into revenue BFSI Vertical Commentary on spending trends to be closely monitored Cost-Takeout Deals Progress on efficiency-driven projects will be a key indicator Management Commentary Outlook on US macro conditions, AI demand, and geopolitical impact expected to drive sentiment

Full-Stack Architectural Pivot: Accelerating Agentic AI and Sovereign Data Infrastructure

TCS is focusing on acquiring and scaling next-gen capabilities through inorganic initiatives. This year the Company completed acquisition of two companies with deep expertise in AI, cloud, and SaaS.

According to the company’s FY26 annual report, these acquisitions are expected to boost TCS’ Salesforce practice and agentic AI capabilities. TCS highlighted it will influence “how enterprises invest, organise supply chains, manage risk, and serve stakeholders.” AI will not just be a layer but will be the operating foundation. Customers will move from pilots to scale, embedding AI into core functions.

Looking ahead, Tata Sons Chairman, N Chandrasekaran highlighted the priority areas for TCS, “Your company will prioritise efforts across four focus areas:

-Build AI Operating System for industries, to accelerate deployment of agentic AI solutions

-Construct India’s first AI focused data centre, with rack density greater than 160 KW

-Strengthen our Infrastructure to Intelligence offering with 3600 partnerships with hyperscalers, frontier AI firms and industrial OEMs

-Establish secure, resilient and sovereign AI infrastructure.”

TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, K Krithivasan added that, “To realise the opportunities offered by AI, we set out a bold aspiration to become the world’s largest AI-led technology services company. Our strategy to realize this aspiration, is to be a full-stack AI services player from Infrastructure to Intelligence.”

Contrarian Value Vs Downgrade: Analyzing Brokerage Divergence at Current Price Points

Given the extent of the correction in the stock price and the company’s aspiration of “positioning itself as an Enterprise Intelligence Integrator, modernising software stacks, embedding AI agents into operations, and governing data and security at scale to deliver measurable outcomes,” has it become a favourable bet for the long-term now after that?

Morgan Stanley pointed out that the relative risk-reward that TCS offers is “now less favourable Vs peers like Infosys.” They have downgraded the stock to Equal Weight and cited three reasons for it. According to the international brokerage house, “Revenue growth expectations still face downside risks and likely to stay in a range similar to or below some peers.”

The brokerage house also pointed out that “the pace of investments is likely to accelerate as the company pivots to build AI capabilities in the near term, putting our assumption of stable FY27 margins at risk.”

Moreover, “the P/E valuation is no longer at a discount to Infosys – it trades near parity,” Morgan Stanley added.

According to Motilal Oswal, technology stocks are “now inexpensive, with Tier-I valuations 30%/40% below their 10-year/5-year averages. TCS and Infosys are trading around -1 SD P/E levels and 46%/39% below their 10-year averages.”

Sumit Pokharna, SVP Fundamental Research, Kotak Securities, however, believes that the valuation discount is what makes TCS a ‘Buy’ at current levels.”The pricing pressure in the IT industry is getting cushioned by rupee depreciation. TCS is our preferred pick among incumbents for its valuation discount. We are positive on TCS with a fair value of Rs 2,450. We recommend ‘Buy’ on TCS.”

Market veteran Ambareesh Baliga highlighted that “in the longer run, IT companies will be able to pare down their human cost as AI adoption accelerates, freeing up locked-up assets. Their current “bread & butter” business would continue, although the AI narrative seems to have clouded the sentiment. An IT company 5 years down the line will be a different animal, and a leader like TCS would need to transform itself to stay relevant. Going by the past track record, there is a high probability that we could have a new look in the next 4-5 years. If one has a longer-term holding capacity, this could be an opportune time to start buying in a small way.”

TCS: Bull Vs Bear case

Value Opportunity Reasons for Caution Sharp stock price correction has improved valuations Revenue growth could remain weaker than peers Tier-I IT valuations are 30-40% below historical averages AI investments may pressure FY27 margins Rupee depreciation cushions pricing pressure TCS no longer trades at a valuation discount to Infosys AI can reduce employee costs over the long term Weak discretionary spending persists Strong market leadership and execution history Macro uncertainty continues to weigh on demand Long-term AI transformation could drive growth Near-term earnings outlook remains muted

Macro Headwinds: Can Rupee Depreciation Insulate TCS from Wage Hike Pressures?

The AI narrative is still evolving, but can the depreciating rupee help TCS? Kotak’s Pokharna believes that “TCS is likely to report flat revenues for the quarter, reflecting macroeconomic headwinds, productivity pass-through in renewed mega-deals, and rising AI-led cost reduction expectations from clients. We expect an EBIT margin decline of 160 bps QoQ, driven by (1) wage revisions rolled out across the organisation and (2) revenue shortfall. These will offset the benefit of rupee depreciation.”

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JM Financial is, however, optimistic in its estimates and sees the rupee’s depreciation thus far as a key tailwind for the tech bellwether, “Expect margins to decrease by 150 bps sequentially. The tailwinds include rupee depreciation and operational efficiencies while the headwinds include wage hikes and investments in business. We expect TCS to report 0.2% QoQ growth; 30bps cross-currency impact translates to a change of -0.1% in dollar terms.”

IT sector sentiment remains negative

The muted sentiment is a common thread across all the IT sector stocks. Motilal Oswal believes “returns are likely to remain capped until deflationary pressures ease and AI-led implementation use cases begin to scale.”

Ambareesh Baliga added that “Overall sentiment is quite negative on IT sector stocks basically because we seem to have missed the AI bandwagon. Even going ahead, we may not be in competition as AI creators but more as a bridge between AI Creators and AI Users. That’s where Indian IT companies may fit well given their expertise in system integration, domain knowledge and efficient “last mile” delivery.”

Conclusion

We are then back to the original question – should investors buy the current dip in TCS? Analysts are still assessing the situation. Most are worried about near-term headwinds and keen to understand how the AI dynamics unfold. As a result, they are looking at remaining on the sidelines for the next few quarters and taking a wait-and-watch approach. However, that said, many believe the current correction can be used for long-term accumulation but executed in small tranches.

Disclaimer: The information provided above forms part of general market analysis and core business news reporting and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or personal investment advice. While specific brokerages and market analysts are cited with their respective price targets and ‘Buy/Hold’ opinions, these are their independent views and do not reflect the editorial stance of this publication. Investors are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or qualified financial professional before making any decision to buy, sell, or hold securities of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) or any other financial instruments. Past performance and valuation metrics are not indicative of future market returns, and investments in equities are subject to inherent market and macroeconomic risks.

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