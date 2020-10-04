  • MORE MARKET STATS

TCS, HDFC Bank lead 8 of 10 most valued firms to add Rs 1.45 cr in market cap

By: |
October 4, 2020 10:43 AM

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed Rs 37,692.7 crore to Rs 9,46,632.85 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top 10 firms.

Eight of the 10 most valued companies added Rs 1,45,194.57 crore in their total market valuation last week with Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank emerging as leading gainers. During the holiday-truncated week, the Sensex advanced 1,308.39 points or 3.49 per cent.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed Rs 37,692.7 crore to Rs 9,46,632.85 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top 10 firms. HDFC Bank’s valuation jumped Rs 34,425.67 crore to Rs 6,09,039.90 crore. The market capitalisation of HDFC gained Rs 25,091.57 crore to Rs 3,21,430.66 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) added Rs 15,789.36 crore to Rs 15,04,587.18 crore and the valuation of ICICI Bank rose by Rs 14,244.15 crore to reach Rs 2,54,574.08 crore. The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank went up by Rs 11,053.88 crore to Rs 2,58,346 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) by Rs 4,064.73 crore to reach Rs 4,92,243.78 crore. Infosys added Rs 2,832.51 crore to Rs 4,33,480.32 crore.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel’s valuation diminished by Rs 4,009.84 crore to Rs 2,35,871.02 crore and that of HCL Technologies Limited declined by Rs 4,002.66 crore to Rs 2,20,553.13 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the number one rank followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies.

