TCS, Coal India, Tata Motors, DBS Bank, Delta Corp, Avenue Supermarts, stocks in focus

Analysts suggest keeping a check on naked leveraged positions and wait for clarity

Nifty futures were trading half a per cent down at 15,660 on Singaporean Exchange on Friday, indicating a gap-down start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50. In the previous session, headline indices ended the weekly expiry session in the negative territory, falling nearly one per cent, each. Investors would react to TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) numbers. Analysts suggest keeping a check on naked leveraged positions and wait for clarity. “Investors, on the other hand, should not read much into the intermediate correction and continue with the buy on dips approach in fundamentally sound counters with a long term view,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking.

Stocks in focus

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday posted a 28.5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,008 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021. The firm had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 7,008 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Coal India: CIL has entered into a contract with Iz-Kartex, named after P G Korbokov, a Russian shovel manufacturing company, for installation and commissioning of 11 electric rope shovels valued at Rs 1,462 crore.

Tata Motors: The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY22, including Jaguar Land

Rover, were at 2.14 lakh units, higher by 134 per cent, as compared to Q1 FY21. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY22 were at 52,470 units, higher by 355 per cent, over Q1 FY21.

DBS Bank India: DBS Bank India (DBIL), which has taken over the troubled Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), on Thursday said it could grow profitability despite the impact from the amalgamation of LVB.

Delta Corp: Companies such as Delta Corp, Excel Realty N Infra, Integrated Capital Services, Madhucon Projects, Mapro Industries, Suryavanshi Spinning Mills, K&R Rail Engineering, and Valencia Nutrition will announce Q1FY22 earnings today.

Avenue Supermarts: BSE-listed companies such as Avenue Supermarts, PTC Industries, Castex Technologies, Gujarat Hotels, Indo-City Infotech, and Oriental Trimex will release their April-June quarterly earnings on Saturday.

Bharat Dynamics: The company has signed a contract worth about Rs 499 crore with Ministry of Defence for manufacturing and supply of Akash Missiles to the Indian Air Force.