  • MORE MARKET STATS

TCS buyback offer: Tata Sons tenders shares worth Rs 9,997 crore

By: |
January 6, 2021 8:41 PM

Among others, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund tendered around 16.69 lakh shares and 7.69 lakh shares of TCS, respectively.

The single largest shareholder of TCS, Tata Sons tendered more than 3.33 crore shares during the offer, according to a regulatory filing.

Tata Sons tendered shares worth Rs 9,997 crore of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) during the IT major’s Rs 16,000 crore-buyback offer that concluded recently.

The single largest shareholder of TCS, Tata Sons tendered more than 3.33 crore shares during the offer, according to a regulatory filing.

Related News

TCS said over 5.33 crore equity shares were bought back under the offer at a price of Rs 3,000 apiece and out of the total, Tata Sons’ 3,33,25,118 shares were accepted under the buyback offer.

The total amount utilised for the buyback offer — which opened on December 18, 2020 and closed on January 1, 2021 — was around Rs 16,000 crore, as per the filing.

The shares tendered by Tata Sons were worth Rs 9,997.5 crore.

Among others, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund tendered around 16.69 lakh shares and 7.69 lakh shares of TCS, respectively.

Late last year, TCS CEO and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan said the company is focused on its policy to return capital to shareholders.

The Mumbai-based company’s cash reserves stood at Rs 58,500 crore as of September 2020.

In October 2019, TCS’ board declared a special dividend of Rs 40 per equity share. In 2018, TCS had undertaken a share buyback of about Rs 16,000 crore, while it had conducted a similar share purchase exercise in 2017 also.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. TCS buyback offer Tata Sons tenders shares worth Rs 9997 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bitcoin boom: The rise of cryptocurrencies and Indian crypto exchanges
2Sebi bans GJ Advisory, Profit Ideas Advisory for providing unauthorised services
3US stock market in ‘epic bubble’ just like 1929 crash, warns famed investor Jeremy Grantham; tells what to do