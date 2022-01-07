  • MORE MARKET STATS

TCS Board to consider buyback proposal on Jan 12

“…the Board of Directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the Company, at its meeting to be held on January 12, 2022,” a regulatory filing said.

Written By PTI
No other details of the buyback proposal were disclosed.
No other details of the buyback proposal were disclosed.

India’s largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said its Board will consider a buyback proposal on January 12.

“…the Board of Directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the Company, at its meeting to be held on January 12, 2022,” a regulatory filing said.

No other details of the buyback proposal were disclosed.

The Board is scheduled to meet on January 12 to approve and take on record the financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2021.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.