TCS, Bharti Airtel RE, JSW Energy, Zee Entertainment, Emami, Yes Bank stocks in focus

Nifty futures were trading in green on Singaporean Exchange on Friday, hinting at a positive start for BSE Sensex and Nifty. Today, all eyes would be on RBI’s monetary policy outcome and second-quarter results of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Analysts say that domestic markets are holding up strong on the back of several positive factors like rating outlook upgrade, strong pre-quarterly data and healthy commentary from corporates for the festive season. “Although volatility has increased due to global factors as well as elevated valuations. Q2 result season would officially start with TCS numbers on Friday,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

Stocks to watch

Tata Consultancy Services: IT bellwether, TCS, will announce its second quarter earnings for FY22 later in the day today. Other companies such as Eco Recycling, Natural Biocon (India), Kanel Industries and Integrated Capital Services will also announce their quarterly results.

Bharti Airtel RE: Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of VIEIF sold 22.26 lakh equity shares of Bharti Airtel Rights Entitlement Bharti Airtel (Rights Entitlement) and Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund offloaded 20.98 lakh equity shares at Rs 208.31 per share on the NSE.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Invesco Developing Market Funds, a key shareholder of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), on Thursday suffered a setback with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) setting aside the October 5 order of NCLT Mumbai asking the media firm to file a counter reply by October 7.

JSW Energy: JSW Energy on Thursday said it has signed a procurement contract with GE Renewable Energy to receive 810 megawatt (MW) of wind power turbines by the first quarter of FY23. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Emami: Emami Agrotech, an Emami Group company in the business of branded edible oils, spices and soya chunks, is planning to invest around Rs 1,000-1,500 crore over the next three years to emerge as one of the leading food companies. In order to become a complete food company, it is exploring various options of foraying into higher margin-based categories.

Yes Bank: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s wife Bindu Kapoor and two daughters — Radha and Roshni Kapoor — in an alleged case of cheating and corruption.