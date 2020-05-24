TCS, Airtel, Infosys, ITC add Rs 1.12 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL, HDFC Bank, HUl lose

The market valuation of TCS zoomed Rs 47,148.71 crore to Rs 7,57,587.71 crore, the biggest rise among the top-10 firms.

Four of the 10 most valued companies together added Rs 1,12,121.1 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services topping the chart.

Bharti Airtel, Infosys and ITC were the other gainers from the top-10 list.

On the other hand, RIL, HUL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank cumulatively lost Rs 98,890 crore in market capitalisation during the week ended Friday.

The market valuation of TCS zoomed Rs 47,148.71 crore to Rs 7,57,587.71 crore, the biggest rise among the top-10 firms.

ITC’s valuation jumped Rs 26,735.6 crore to Rs 2,29,065.73 crore and that of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 21,222.12 crore to Rs 3,23,514.55 crore.

Infosys added Rs 17,014.67 crore to its valuation to stand at Rs 2,94,828.76 crore.

In contrast, the market cap of HDFC Bank tumbled Rs 27,035.85 crore to Rs 4,60,048.03 crore.

HDFC’s valuation tanked Rs 20,620.02 crore to reach Rs 2,62,673.68 crore and that of ICICI Bank plunged Rs 20,358.82 crore to Rs 1,88,541.97 crore.

The market cap of Reliance Industries declined Rs 17,306.57 crore to Rs 9,07,548.99 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever fell by Rs 10,290.67 crore to Rs 4,67,168.22 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s valuation dipped Rs 3,278.07 crore to Rs 2,22,049.15 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL retained its number one position, followed by TCS, HUL, HDFC Bank, Airtel, Infosys, HDFC, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

During the last week, the Sensex declined 425.14 points or 1.36 per cent.