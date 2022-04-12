TCS, Adani Green Energy, Hathway, Delta Corp, Nestle, GM Breweries, Godrej Industries stocks in focus

Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a huge gap-down start on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling at 17,568, down 174 points or 1 per cent. In the previous session, the Sensex settled lower by 482.61 points or 0.81% at 58,964.57 while the Nifty-50 closed at 17,674.95, down 109.40 points or 0.6%. Analysts say that the risk of pickup in inflation and rise in Covid-19 case in some parts of the world continue to shape market moves. Nifty is not being able to hold on to its recovery and is witnessing selling at every bounce. “Technically too, the Nifty needs to holds above 17,777 for an up move towards 18k mark. The earning season has kicked off today with TCS results which would keep the markets volatile. Investors would react to TCS results and keep an eye on earnings report of Infosys and HDFC Bank due this week,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

Stocks to watch

Tata Consultancy Services: TCS on Monday posted a good set of numbers for the three months to March 2022 in line with Street estimates. The highlight of the quarter was an order win of $11.3 billion, a near-50% jump over the $7.6 billion seen in the December 2021 quarter.

Godrej Industries: Godrej Industries on Monday announced the launch of its financial services subsidiary Godrej Capital, which will be the holding company for mortgage lender Godrej Housing Finance and non-banking finance company (NBFC) Godrej Finance. Godrej Capital intends to grow its balance sheet to Rs 30,000 crore in 2026 from Rs 1,800 crore at present.

Hathway Cable, Anand Rathi Wealth: BSE-listed companies such as Tinplate Company of India, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Anand Rathi Wealth, GM Breweries, Evexia Lifecare and Gayatri Bio Organics are among the companies that will announce their March quarter results today.

Adani Green Energy: Adani Green Energy on Monday entered the list of top-10 valued firms as its market valuation zoomed over Rs 4.22 lakh crore, backed by a sharp rally in its share price.

Delta Corp: Delta Corp has reported a lower profit at Rs 48.11 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, compared to profit of Rs 57.77 crore in the year-ago period, while revenue for the quarter has seen a moderate growth at Rs 218.32 crore, up from Rs 211.34 crore a yead ago.

Nestle India: The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 25 per equity share for 2022. The record date has been fixed as April 22 for determining eligibility of shareholders for dividend.