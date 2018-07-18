TCNS Clothing IPO opens: 7 key things to know before you subscribe to Rs 1,125 crore public offer

TCNS Clothing IPO: TCNS designs, manufactures, markets and retails its products within multiple brands namely — W, Aurelia and Wishful. (Image: TCNS Website)

TCNS Clothing IPO: The IPO (Initial Public Offering) of women’s apparel maker TCNS Clothing opened today, 18 July 2018 for subscription in order to raise up to Rs 1,125 crore from the public offer. Yesterday only, TCNS Clothing garnered about Rs 337 crore from the anchor investors by allotting as many as 47.14 lakh equity shares at the upper end of the price band. TCNS Clothing IPO will remain open for three days starting today, 18 July till Friday, 20 July 2018. TCNS designs, manufactures, markets and retails its products within multiple brands namely — W, Aurelia and Wishful.

TCNS Clothing IPO details

Through TCNS Clothing IPO, promoters will be selling about 1.57 crore equity shares. TCNS Clothing has fixed a price band of Rs 714 to Rs 716 of the face value of Rs 2 per equity share. TCNS has expected to raise up to Rs 1,125 crore at the upper end of the price band. In TCNS Clothing IPO, investors can bid for a minimum of 20 equity shares and in multiples of 20 equity shares thereafter. The floor price is 357 times the face value and the cap price is 358 times the face value. On the basis of basic EPS (Earnings Per Share) of 16.12 at the end of 31 March 2018, TCNS has a P/E (Price/Earnings) ratio of 44.42.

TCNS Clothing IPO proceeds

TCNS Clothing IPO doesn’t contain a fresh issue of equity shares and is a complete offer for sale in which the existing promoters are offloading as much as 1.57 crore equity shares. According to TCNS Clothing DRHP filings, TCNS Clothing won’t receive any proceeds from the offer and all the proceeds will go to the selling shareholders, in proportion to the equity shares offered.

TCNS Clothing business

TCNS Clothing is a women’s apparel manufacturer which designs, manufactures, markets and retail its products under their own company. TCNS Clothing’s product portfolio contains includes top-wear, bottom-wear, drapes, Combination-sets and accessories. TCNS primarily markets its products under the three flagship brands, W, Aurelia and Wishful. As on 30 September 2017, TCNS sold its products through 418 exclusive brand outlets, 1,305 large format store outlets and 1,361 multi-brand outlets in different parts of the country. It also sold products through six exclusive brand outlets in Nepal, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.

TCNS Clothing product portfolio

According to the DRHP, W is a premium fusion wear brand, which merges Indian and western sensibilities with an emphasis on distinctive design and styling, Aurelia is a contemporary ethnic wear brand targeted at women looking for great design, fit and quality for their casual and work wear requirements while Wishful is a premium occasion wear brand, with elegant designs catering to women’s apparel requirements for evening wear and occasions such as weddings, events and festivals.

TCNS Clothing IPO – selling shareholders

TCNS Clothing IPO book running lead managers

TCNS Clothing has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd as the book running lead managers to the issue while Karvy Computershare is the registrar to the TCNS Clothing IPO.

TCNS Clothing IPO – Bidding details

TCNS Clothing has reserved 78.57 lakh equity shares for QIBs (Qualified Institutional Buyers), 23.57 lakh equity shares for NII (Non-Institutional Investors) and 54.99 lakh equity shares for retail investors out of the total 1.57 crore equity shares offered.