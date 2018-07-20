TCNS Clothing IPO fully subscribed on Day 2

The initial public offering (IPO) of women’s apparel maker TCNS Clothing was subscribed 2 times on Thursday, the second day of the offer, with investors bidding for 2.26 crore shares of the 1.09 crore shares offered.

The initial public offering (IPO) of women’s apparel maker TCNS Clothing was subscribed 2 times on Thursday, the second day of the offer, with investors bidding for 2.26 crore shares of the 1.09 crore shares offered. Qualified institutional buyers bid for 6.99 times the shares offered to them, high net worth individuals bid for 0.08 times their allocation and retail investors bid for 0.07 times. TCNS Clothing, which sells its products under W, Aurelia and Wishful brands, had set a price band of Rs 714 to Rs 716 per share for its initial public offering (IPO).

The company plans to raise up to Rs 1,125 crore from its IPO. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Citigroup Global Markets are the book running lead managers to the issue. The offer comprises an offer for sale by promoter selling shareholders — Onkar Singh Pasricha and Arvinder Singh Pasricha, apart from investor sellor shareholder Wagner. Anant Kumar Daga, Saranpreet Pasricha, Angad Pasricha, Vijay Kumar Misra and Amit Chand are other selling shareholders. The offer shall constitute up to 25.63% of the post-offer paid-up quity share capital of the company.

TCNS Clothing has over 400 exclusive brand outlets, over 1,300 large format stores and more than 1,300 multi-brand outlets in India and overseas. The W brand, which is a fusion wear brand and grew at a CAGR of 23.3% during fiscals 2016 to 2018, accounted for Rs 485 crore. While revenue from sales of products under brand Aurelia grew at a CAGR of 47.80% during fiscals 2016 to 2018 and accounted for Rs 283.7 crore, Wishful , which is an occasion wear brand and grew at a CAGR of 39.7% during fiscals 2016 to 2018, accounted for Rs 73 crore of revenue.