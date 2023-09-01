Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-9.76
|-14.72
|-11.35
|-19.84
|-37.70
|-5.22
|-44.39
|6.65
|-0.33
|33.67
|73.46
|24.84
|223.88
|10.63
|-3.16
|14.49
|12.93
|21.24
|89.47
|689.24
|295.38
|-0.13
|-1.07
|4.11
|8.47
|-7.31
|75.64
|142.53
|9.25
|20.13
|26.77
|18.76
|-23.04
|161.64
|17.30
|0.44
|4.35
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|0.74
|10.81
|-7.17
|-46.41
|-84.31
|1,02,441.67
|68,261.11
|1.74
|6.19
|18.74
|24.38
|-16.32
|67.01
|-28.49
|5.90
|4.11
|1.53
|-14.15
|-30.58
|3,032.73
|1,130.71
|5.84
|1.50
|10.90
|14.41
|-3.82
|150.84
|22.93
|-6.12
|-28.13
|-69.13
|-69.13
|-78.50
|228.57
|-89.80
|-0.56
|-0.56
|-26.64
|-40.33
|-76.42
|-91.73
|-91.73
|3.98
|12.06
|15.79
|1.70
|2.45
|92.63
|-26.54
|0
|0
|-31.03
|-61.54
|-71.83
|-52.38
|-99.04
|2.90
|-2.35
|-6.96
|-10.39
|-34.58
|218.82
|25.93
|-5.59
|1.45
|-13.43
|11.62
|44.12
|135.58
|57.14
|-2.22
|-4.35
|-10.24
|-21.67
|-59.55
|31.27
|44.77
|1.40
|5.09
|3.58
|7.84
|-43.22
|51.31
|53.72
|2.54
|-3.36
|4.13
|1.51
|-17.08
|103.54
|56.20
|0
|11.11
|8.70
|-27.54
|-25.37
|38.89
|-76.64
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|13,78,796
|0.4
|60.2
|Edelweiss Balanced Advantage Fund
|4,69,168
|0.22
|20.48
|HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund - OLD
|75,000
|1.53
|4.59
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|10,716
|0.08
|0.47
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|6,953
|0.08
|0.3
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|4,404
|0.08
|0.19
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,502
|0.08
|0.11
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|1,139
|0.08
|0.05
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|713
|0.08
|0.03
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|766
|0.01
|0.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999DL1997PLC090978 and registration number is 090978. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 896.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. is ₹2,336.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. is -41.03 and PB ratio of TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. is 4.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. is ₹369.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. is ₹729.85 and 52-week low of TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. is ₹376.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.