TCNS CLOTHING CO. LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹369.70 Closed
-2.32-8.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹368.20₹380.00
₹369.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹376.25₹729.85
₹369.70
Open Price
₹379.70
Prev. Close
₹378.50
Volume
11,74,998

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1376.8
  • R2384.3
  • R3388.6
  • Pivot
    372.5
  • S1365
  • S2360.7
  • S3353.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5644.38400.94
  • 10643.45411.01
  • 20619.62418.93
  • 50628.83423.37
  • 100592.36434.59
  • 200666.99470.32

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.76-14.72-11.35-19.84-37.70-5.22-44.39
6.65-0.3333.6773.4624.84223.8810.63
-3.1614.4912.9321.2489.47689.24295.38
-0.13-1.074.118.47-7.3175.64142.53
9.2520.1326.7718.76-23.04161.6417.30
0.444.3515.6415.6415.6415.6415.64
0.7410.81-7.17-46.41-84.311,02,441.6768,261.11
1.746.1918.7424.38-16.3267.01-28.49
5.904.111.53-14.15-30.583,032.731,130.71
5.841.5010.9014.41-3.82150.8422.93
-6.12-28.13-69.13-69.13-78.50228.57-89.80
-0.56-0.56-26.64-40.33-76.42-91.73-91.73
3.9812.0615.791.702.4592.63-26.54
00-31.03-61.54-71.83-52.38-99.04
2.90-2.35-6.96-10.39-34.58218.8225.93
-5.591.45-13.4311.6244.12135.5857.14
-2.22-4.35-10.24-21.67-59.5531.2744.77
1.405.093.587.84-43.2251.3153.72
2.54-3.364.131.51-17.08103.5456.20
011.118.70-27.54-25.3738.89-76.64

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. Share Holdings

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Small Cap Fund13,78,7960.460.2
Edelweiss Balanced Advantage Fund4,69,1680.2220.48
HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund - OLD75,0001.534.59
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund10,7160.080.47
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund6,9530.080.3
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund4,4040.080.19
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,5020.080.11
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF1,1390.080.05
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund7130.080.03
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund7660.010.03
View All Mutual Funds

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999DL1997PLC090978 and registration number is 090978. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 896.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Onkar Singh Pasricha
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Anant Kumar Daga
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Naresh Patwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Neeru Abrol
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Talwar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Pramanik
    Independent Director

FAQs on TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd.?

The market cap of TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. is ₹2,336.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. is -41.03 and PB ratio of TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. is 4.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. is ₹369.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. is ₹729.85 and 52-week low of TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. is ₹376.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

