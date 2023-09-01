Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.52
|0.56
|14.02
|20.65
|-14.32
|4.22
|-10.35
|-0.25
|-1.03
|3.03
|15.54
|5.97
|94.83
|372.65
|3.27
|-3.79
|-11.20
|-15.57
|-20.43
|19.06
|25.64
|8.17
|7.31
|9.48
|-1.75
|-10.98
|61.69
|114.04
|1.35
|6.25
|11.26
|11.90
|-11.41
|-16.60
|5.84
|3.53
|7.47
|23.36
|18.31
|3.85
|-21.27
|15.01
|14.00
|2.05
|8.16
|-0.52
|-29.14
|148.96
|148.96
|6.07
|1.89
|-8.27
|-5.64
|-13.66
|59.64
|11.54
|4.33
|3.77
|-3.10
|9.11
|-24.94
|1.31
|21.07
|0.85
|3.83
|10.87
|17.81
|7.14
|2.55
|44.62
|38.80
|36.39
|34.89
|34.46
|1.85
|-14.15
|-14.15
|-1.50
|-8.61
|29.00
|5.44
|-8.27
|66.60
|16,980.58
|8.12
|10.21
|2.00
|1.79
|-26.98
|30.65
|127.50
|3.55
|0.75
|1.99
|-10.70
|-32.53
|-11.64
|-11.64
|3.37
|-3.60
|-18.89
|-2.21
|9.13
|93.09
|137.95
|-2.59
|16.99
|14.55
|13.56
|-24.23
|52.65
|17.79
|3.01
|-2.45
|10.99
|11.36
|-34.69
|-54.94
|-54.94
|-1.81
|28.91
|47.57
|28.46
|-14.35
|109.03
|71.42
|0.66
|-8.06
|-26.97
|14.62
|-7.79
|239.64
|156.63
|4.03
|3.43
|13.39
|2.59
|-33.65
|12.69
|-43.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
TCM Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299KL1943PLC001192 and registration number is 001192. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TCM Ltd. is ₹29.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of TCM Ltd. is -18.47 and PB ratio of TCM Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCM Ltd. is ₹39.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCM Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCM Ltd. is ₹58.05 and 52-week low of TCM Ltd. is ₹29.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.