Here's the live share price of TCM along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TCM
|-3.76
|-2.37
|-0.12
|-19.95
|5.74
|4.1
|-0.62
|UPL
|-5.38
|-1.63
|-11.49
|-23.11
|-16.94
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|7.46
|-11.11
|-14.14
|-29.44
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|14.56
|10.13
|26.85
|-7.19
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|7.46
|-4.4
|3.85
|2.22
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|0.21
|-9.49
|-9.98
|-24.88
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-7.84
|-27.34
|-32.26
|-17.73
|23.65
|20.6
|Epigral
|1.37
|11.9
|-16.76
|5.8
|-39.81
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-1.26
|-6.87
|-10.27
|-35.91
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-20
|0.28
|29.08
|-35.01
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.7
|-4.26
|-20.35
|-23.44
|-40.31
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|-0.22
|13.02
|24.7
|0.96
|33.8
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|57.45
|42.3
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6
|3.87
|-5.89
|-27.65
|-47.99
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.54
|-10.61
|2.17
|-33.77
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.17
|-11.44
|100.82
|363.43
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-6.13
|-18.14
|-16.92
|-36.08
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-7.84
|-13.35
|-2.88
|-23.32
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.23
|-1.77
|-4.18
|-14.53
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|14.42
|-9.89
|-5.32
|-38.55
|-14.09
|-11.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TCM has gained 5.74% compared to peers like UPL (-16.94%), PI Industries (-29.44%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-7.19%). From a 5 year perspective, TCM has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|45.04
|45.39
|10
|44.04
|44.75
|20
|43.7
|44.45
|50
|45.72
|45.03
|100
|45.13
|46.36
|200
|51.32
|47.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TCM remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 7.44%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:45 PM IST IST
|TCM - Board Meeting Intimation for The Consideration And Approval Of Consolidated And Standalone Unaudited Financial Results
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|TCM - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 05:53 AM IST IST
|TCM - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 26Th May 2026 And Audited Consolidated And Standalone Financ
|May 20, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|TCM - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Consolidated And Standalone Audited Financial Statements
|Apr 30, 2026, 06:40 PM IST IST
|TCM - Corporate Update-Cancellation Of Order
Source: Dion Global
TCM Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299KL1943PLC001192 and registration number is 001192. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCM is ₹43.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TCM is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TCM is ₹32.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TCM are ₹46.00 and ₹41.67.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCM stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCM is ₹81.00 and 52-week low of TCM is ₹36.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TCM has shown returns of -5.87% over the past day, -2.7% for the past month, 0.02% over 3 months, 1.17% over 1 year, 4.1% across 3 years, and -0.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TCM are -5.57 and 1.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global