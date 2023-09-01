Follow Us

TCM Ltd. Share Price

TCM LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | BSE
₹39.24 Closed
-0.43-0.17
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TCM Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.00₹40.50
₹39.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.01₹58.05
₹39.24
Open Price
₹40.44
Prev. Close
₹39.41
Volume
10,231

TCM Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140.13
  • R241.07
  • R341.63
  • Pivot
    39.57
  • S138.63
  • S238.07
  • S337.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 549.7839.89
  • 1049.7739.78
  • 2049.9139.38
  • 5048.838.5
  • 10044.0237.97
  • 20043.1538.66

TCM Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.520.5614.0220.65-14.324.22-10.35
-0.25-1.033.0315.545.9794.83372.65
3.27-3.79-11.20-15.57-20.4319.0625.64
8.177.319.48-1.75-10.9861.69114.04
1.356.2511.2611.90-11.41-16.605.84
3.537.4723.3618.313.85-21.2715.01
14.002.058.16-0.52-29.14148.96148.96
6.071.89-8.27-5.64-13.6659.6411.54
4.333.77-3.109.11-24.941.3121.07
0.853.8310.8717.817.142.5544.62
38.8036.3934.8934.461.85-14.15-14.15
-1.50-8.6129.005.44-8.2766.6016,980.58
8.1210.212.001.79-26.9830.65127.50
3.550.751.99-10.70-32.53-11.64-11.64
3.37-3.60-18.89-2.219.1393.09137.95
-2.5916.9914.5513.56-24.2352.6517.79
3.01-2.4510.9911.36-34.69-54.94-54.94
-1.8128.9147.5728.46-14.35109.0371.42
0.66-8.06-26.9714.62-7.79239.64156.63
4.033.4313.392.59-33.6512.69-43.57

TCM Ltd. Share Holdings

TCM Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TCM Ltd.

TCM Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299KL1943PLC001192 and registration number is 001192. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Joseph Varghese
    Managing Director
  • Mr. George Varghese
    Director
  • Mr. Jose Jacob
    Director
  • Mrs. Rani Jose
    Director
  • Mr. Gopalakrishnan Mahesh
    Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Babu
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sreenivasa Bhat Sadananda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bobby John
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on TCM Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TCM Ltd.?

The market cap of TCM Ltd. is ₹29.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TCM Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TCM Ltd. is -18.47 and PB ratio of TCM Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TCM Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCM Ltd. is ₹39.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TCM Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCM Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCM Ltd. is ₹58.05 and 52-week low of TCM Ltd. is ₹29.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Market Data