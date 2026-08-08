What is the share price of TCM? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCM is ₹43.30 as on .

What kind of stock is TCM? The TCM is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TCM? The market cap of TCM is ₹32.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of TCM? Today’s highest and lowest price of TCM are ₹46.00 and ₹41.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TCM? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCM stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCM is ₹81.00 and 52-week low of TCM is ₹36.53 as on .

How has the TCM performed historically in terms of returns? The TCM has shown returns of -5.87% over the past day, -2.7% for the past month, 0.02% over 3 months, 1.17% over 1 year, 4.1% across 3 years, and -0.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TCM? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TCM are -5.57 and 1.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global