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TCM Share Price

NSE
BSE

TCM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of TCM along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹43.30 Closed
-5.87₹ -2.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TCM Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.67₹46.00
₹43.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.53₹81.00
₹43.30
Open Price
₹46.00
Prev. Close
₹46.00
Volume
10,362

Source: Dion Global

TCM Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TCM		-3.76-2.37-0.12-19.955.744.1-0.62
UPL		-5.38-1.63-11.49-23.11-16.94-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.467.46-11.11-14.14-29.44-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0514.5610.1326.85-7.198.854.83
Atul		0.627.46-4.43.852.22-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.460.21-9.49-9.98-24.88-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-7.84-27.34-32.26-17.7323.6520.6
Epigral		1.3711.9-16.765.8-39.816.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-1.26-6.87-10.27-35.9110.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-200.2829.08-35.0133.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.7-4.26-20.35-23.44-40.31-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.07-0.2213.0224.70.9633.836.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5257.4542.367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		63.87-5.89-27.65-47.99-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.54-10.612.17-33.7711.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.17-11.44100.82363.4372.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-6.13-18.14-16.92-36.08-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-7.84-13.35-2.88-23.32-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.23-1.77-4.18-14.534.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0314.42-9.89-5.32-38.55-14.09-11.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TCM has gained 5.74% compared to peers like UPL (-16.94%), PI Industries (-29.44%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-7.19%). From a 5 year perspective, TCM has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

TCM Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TCM Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
545.0445.39
1044.0444.75
2043.744.45
5045.7245.03
10045.1346.36
20051.3247.64

Source: Dion Global

TCM Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TCM remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 7.44%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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TCM Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 04:45 PM IST ISTTCM - Board Meeting Intimation for The Consideration And Approval Of Consolidated And Standalone Unaudited Financial Results
Jul 13, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTTCM - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 05:53 AM IST ISTTCM - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 26Th May 2026 And Audited Consolidated And Standalone Financ
May 20, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTTCM - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Consolidated And Standalone Audited Financial Statements
Apr 30, 2026, 06:40 PM IST ISTTCM - Corporate Update-Cancellation Of Order

Source: Dion Global

About TCM

TCM Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299KL1943PLC001192 and registration number is 001192. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Joseph Varghese
    Managing Director
  • Mr. George Varghese
    Director
  • Mr. Jose Jacob
    Director
  • Mrs. Rani Jose
    Director
  • Mr. Gopalakrishnan Mahesh
    Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Babu
    Director
  • Mr. S Sreenivasa Bhat
    Director
  • Mr. Bobby John
    Director

FAQs on TCM Share Price

What is the share price of TCM?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCM is ₹43.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TCM?

The TCM is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TCM?

The market cap of TCM is ₹32.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TCM?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TCM are ₹46.00 and ₹41.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TCM?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCM stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCM is ₹81.00 and 52-week low of TCM is ₹36.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TCM performed historically in terms of returns?

The TCM has shown returns of -5.87% over the past day, -2.7% for the past month, 0.02% over 3 months, 1.17% over 1 year, 4.1% across 3 years, and -0.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TCM?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TCM are -5.57 and 1.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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