Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

TCI Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TCI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,173.70 Closed
0-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TCI Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,173.70₹1,173.75
₹1,173.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹992.00₹1,405.00
₹1,173.70
Open Price
₹1,173.75
Prev. Close
₹1,173.75
Volume
52

TCI Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,173.73
  • R21,173.77
  • R31,173.78
  • Pivot
    1,173.72
  • S11,173.68
  • S21,173.67
  • S31,173.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,210.061,163.48
  • 101,220.211,158.26
  • 201,268.991,157.28
  • 501,292.61,161.1
  • 1001,372.291,172.27
  • 2001,328.341,190.99

TCI Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.23-4.61-0.102.33-11.08166.2739.73
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

TCI Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

TCI Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TCI Industries Ltd.

TCI Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1965PLC338985 and registration number is 001551. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S N Agarwal
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Ravi Shankar Jhujhunwala
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sunil K Warerkar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dharmpal Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Agarwal
    Director
  • Dr. Ashok Kumar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Vikas Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Siddhartha Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Ashish Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Utsav Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Siddhartha Mehta
    Director
  • Mrs. Anuradha Bhalla
    Director
  • Mr. Navneet Kumar Saraf
    Director

FAQs on TCI Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TCI Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of TCI Industries Ltd. is ₹105.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TCI Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TCI Industries Ltd. is -142.47 and PB ratio of TCI Industries Ltd. is 70.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TCI Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCI Industries Ltd. is ₹1,173.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TCI Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCI Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCI Industries Ltd. is ₹1,405.00 and 52-week low of TCI Industries Ltd. is ₹992.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data