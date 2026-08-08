Here's the live share price of TCI Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TCI Industries
|1.23
|-0.82
|-17.62
|-8.83
|-7.88
|2.89
|4.06
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TCI Industries has declined 7.88% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, TCI Industries has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,281.28
|1,295.39
|10
|1,295.07
|1,300.77
|20
|1,326.95
|1,325.86
|50
|1,416.78
|1,372.56
|100
|1,412.24
|1,391.62
|200
|1,375.25
|1,393.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TCI Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|TCI Industries - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|TCI Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33 Of Securities And Exchan
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:41 PM IST IST
|TCI Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29(1) And 46(2)(L)(I) Of
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:01 PM IST IST
|TCI Industries - Shareholder Meeting - Voting Results Of The 61St Annual General Meeting Of The Company Held On 28 July 2026.
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:42 PM IST IST
|TCI Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
TCI Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1965PLC338985 and registration number is 001551. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCI Industries is ₹1,281.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The TCI Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TCI Industries is ₹114.88 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TCI Industries are ₹1,301.00 and ₹1,281.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCI Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCI Industries is ₹1,601.00 and 52-week low of TCI Industries is ₹1,225.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The TCI Industries has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -0.82% for the past month, -17.62% over 3 months, -7.88% over 1 year, 2.89% across 3 years, and 4.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TCI Industries are 235.96 and 7.48 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global