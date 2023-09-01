Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
TCI Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1965PLC338985 and registration number is 001551. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TCI Industries Ltd. is ₹105.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of TCI Industries Ltd. is -142.47 and PB ratio of TCI Industries Ltd. is 70.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCI Industries Ltd. is ₹1,173.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCI Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCI Industries Ltd. is ₹1,405.00 and 52-week low of TCI Industries Ltd. is ₹992.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.