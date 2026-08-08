What is the share price of TCI Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCI Industries is ₹1,281.00 as on .

What kind of stock is TCI Industries? The TCI Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TCI Industries? The market cap of TCI Industries is ₹114.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of TCI Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of TCI Industries are ₹1,301.00 and ₹1,281.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TCI Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCI Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCI Industries is ₹1,601.00 and 52-week low of TCI Industries is ₹1,225.00 as on .

How has the TCI Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The TCI Industries has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -0.82% for the past month, -17.62% over 3 months, -7.88% over 1 year, 2.89% across 3 years, and 4.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TCI Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TCI Industries are 235.96 and 7.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global