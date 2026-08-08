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TCI Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

TCI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of TCI Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,281.00 Closed
-0.31₹ -4.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TCI Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,281.00₹1,301.00
₹1,281.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,225.00₹1,601.00
₹1,281.00
Open Price
₹1,300.00
Prev. Close
₹1,285.00
Volume
75

Source: Dion Global

TCI Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TCI Industries		1.23-0.82-17.62-8.83-7.882.894.06
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TCI Industries has declined 7.88% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, TCI Industries has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

TCI Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TCI Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,281.281,295.39
101,295.071,300.77
201,326.951,325.86
501,416.781,372.56
1001,412.241,391.62
2001,375.251,393.28

Source: Dion Global

TCI Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TCI Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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TCI Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTTCI Industries - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTTCI Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33 Of Securities And Exchan
Aug 01, 2026, 07:41 PM IST ISTTCI Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29(1) And 46(2)(L)(I) Of
Jul 30, 2026, 07:01 PM IST ISTTCI Industries - Shareholder Meeting - Voting Results Of The 61St Annual General Meeting Of The Company Held On 28 July 2026.
Jul 30, 2026, 06:42 PM IST ISTTCI Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About TCI Industries

TCI Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1965PLC338985 and registration number is 001551. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S N Agarwal
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Sunil K Warerkar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Chandra Sharma
    Chairman
  • Dr. Ashok Kumar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Vikas Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Siddhartha Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Ashish Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Utsav Agarwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Anuradha Bhalla
    Director
  • Mr. Navneet Kumar Saraf
    Director
  • Mr. Dharmpal Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Sujan Sinha
    Director

FAQs on TCI Industries Share Price

What is the share price of TCI Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCI Industries is ₹1,281.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is TCI Industries?

The TCI Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TCI Industries?

The market cap of TCI Industries is ₹114.88 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TCI Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TCI Industries are ₹1,301.00 and ₹1,281.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TCI Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCI Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCI Industries is ₹1,601.00 and 52-week low of TCI Industries is ₹1,225.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the TCI Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The TCI Industries has shown returns of -0.31% over the past day, -0.82% for the past month, -17.62% over 3 months, -7.88% over 1 year, 2.89% across 3 years, and 4.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TCI Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TCI Industries are 235.96 and 7.48 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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