Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

TCI Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TCI FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹3.25 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TCI Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.00₹3.30
₹3.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.65₹4.75
₹3.25
Open Price
₹3.15
Prev. Close
₹3.25
Volume
8,086

TCI Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.37
  • R23.48
  • R33.67
  • Pivot
    3.18
  • S13.07
  • S22.88
  • S32.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.293.13
  • 104.393.05
  • 204.653.03
  • 504.913.42
  • 1005.74.12
  • 2006.114.87

TCI Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
03.1714.04-1.52-28.57-40.91-85.75
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

TCI Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

TCI Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TCI Finance Ltd.

TCI Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TG1973PLC031293 and registration number is 031293. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Dhanpat Ram Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Y S R Rajeev Kumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Meera Madhusudhan Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Sharma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kundra
    Independent Director

FAQs on TCI Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TCI Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of TCI Finance Ltd. is ₹4.18 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TCI Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TCI Finance Ltd. is -1.88 and PB ratio of TCI Finance Ltd. is -0.07 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of TCI Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCI Finance Ltd. is ₹3.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TCI Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCI Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCI Finance Ltd. is ₹4.75 and 52-week low of TCI Finance Ltd. is ₹2.65 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data