Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|3.17
|14.04
|-1.52
|-28.57
|-40.91
|-85.75
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
TCI Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TG1973PLC031293 and registration number is 031293. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TCI Finance Ltd. is ₹4.18 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of TCI Finance Ltd. is -1.88 and PB ratio of TCI Finance Ltd. is -0.07 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCI Finance Ltd. is ₹3.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCI Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCI Finance Ltd. is ₹4.75 and 52-week low of TCI Finance Ltd. is ₹2.65 as on Aug 28, 2023.