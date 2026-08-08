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TCI Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

TCI FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of TCI Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.15 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TCI Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.53₹15.15
₹15.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.57₹38.09
₹15.15
Open Price
₹15.15
Prev. Close
₹15.15
Volume
2,736

Source: Dion Global

TCI Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TCI Finance		-0.85-5.674.99-2.956.6266.5421.59
Bajaj Finance		-5.237.113.2910.0723.3414.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.519.9310.624.9782.9444.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.095.6711.575.6128.8620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-6.41-18.22-23.6510.3228.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-1.082.524.7958.9134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.3312.311.98-14.12-16.25-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8223.0620.554.8161.6912.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-1.11-3.02-15.721.8320.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6318.8820.3419.254.8582.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-0.714.2422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.684.783.742.9810.443.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.759.8615.7119.2641.3338.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.719.7434.1619.5138.062.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-2.8516.430.326.475.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-11.0717.3923.32-6.32-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.343.72-4.63-3.19-6.990.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.68-6.71.58-22.168.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-2.4438.8895.42125.7325.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TCI Finance has gained 6.62% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, TCI Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

TCI Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TCI Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.1715.45
1015.1415.4
2015.515.74
5017.2316.31
10015.6416.31
20016.1615.93

Source: Dion Global

TCI Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TCI Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 75.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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TCI Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTTCI Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th Jun
Aug 04, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTTCI Finance - 52Nd Annual General Meeting
Jul 10, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTTCI Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 10, 2026, 05:45 AM IST ISTTCI Finance - Clarification W.R.T Movement In Price
Jun 09, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTTCI Finance - Clarification sought from TCI Finance Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About TCI Finance

TCI Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TG1973PLC031293 and registration number is 031293. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Dhanpat Ram Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Y S R Rajeev Kumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Meera Madhusudhan Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. M Sreenivasuloo
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. I M Usman Sheriff
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on TCI Finance Share Price

What is the share price of TCI Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCI Finance is ₹15.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TCI Finance?

The TCI Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TCI Finance?

The market cap of TCI Finance is ₹19.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TCI Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TCI Finance are ₹15.15 and ₹14.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TCI Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCI Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCI Finance is ₹38.09 and 52-week low of TCI Finance is ₹10.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TCI Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The TCI Finance has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.56% for the past month, 6.99% over 3 months, 9.86% over 1 year, 66.54% across 3 years, and 21.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TCI Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TCI Finance are 0.00 and 0.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

TCI Finance News

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