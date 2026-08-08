Here's the live share price of TCI Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TCI Finance
|-0.85
|-5.67
|4.99
|-2.95
|6.62
|66.54
|21.59
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|7.1
|13.29
|10.07
|23.34
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|9.93
|10.62
|4.97
|82.94
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|5.67
|11.57
|5.61
|28.86
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-6.41
|-18.22
|-23.65
|10.32
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-1.08
|2.52
|4.79
|58.91
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|12.31
|1.98
|-14.12
|-16.25
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|23.06
|20.55
|4.81
|61.69
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-1.11
|-3.02
|-15.72
|1.83
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|18.88
|20.34
|19.25
|4.85
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-0.71
|4.24
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|4.78
|3.74
|2.98
|10.44
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|9.86
|15.71
|19.26
|41.33
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|19.74
|34.16
|19.51
|38.06
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-2.85
|16.4
|30.3
|26.47
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|1.07
|17.39
|23.32
|-6.32
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|3.72
|-4.63
|-3.19
|-6.99
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.68
|-6.7
|1.58
|-22.16
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-2.44
|38.88
|95.42
|125.73
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TCI Finance has gained 6.62% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, TCI Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.17
|15.45
|10
|15.14
|15.4
|20
|15.5
|15.74
|50
|17.23
|16.31
|100
|15.64
|16.31
|200
|16.16
|15.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TCI Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 75.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|TCI Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th Jun
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|TCI Finance - 52Nd Annual General Meeting
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|TCI Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 10, 2026, 05:45 AM IST IST
|TCI Finance - Clarification W.R.T Movement In Price
|Jun 09, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|TCI Finance - Clarification sought from TCI Finance Ltd
Source: Dion Global
TCI Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TG1973PLC031293 and registration number is 031293. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCI Finance is ₹15.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TCI Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TCI Finance is ₹19.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TCI Finance are ₹15.15 and ₹14.53.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCI Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCI Finance is ₹38.09 and 52-week low of TCI Finance is ₹10.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TCI Finance has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.56% for the past month, 6.99% over 3 months, 9.86% over 1 year, 66.54% across 3 years, and 21.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TCI Finance are 0.00 and 0.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global