What is the share price of TCFC Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCFC Finance is ₹26.49 as on .

What kind of stock is TCFC Finance? The TCFC Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TCFC Finance? The market cap of TCFC Finance is ₹27.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of TCFC Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of TCFC Finance are ₹27.19 and ₹25.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TCFC Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCFC Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCFC Finance is ₹49.80 and 52-week low of TCFC Finance is ₹22.02 as on .

How has the TCFC Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The TCFC Finance has shown returns of 2.32% over the past day, 6.43% for the past month, -9.53% over 3 months, -42.07% over 1 year, -4.97% across 3 years, and -11.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TCFC Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TCFC Finance are -15.30 and 0.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global