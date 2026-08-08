Here's the live share price of TCFC Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TCFC Finance
|1.88
|6.43
|-9.53
|-12.28
|-42.07
|-4.97
|-11.75
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TCFC Finance has declined 42.07% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, TCFC Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.02
|25.66
|10
|26.29
|25.88
|20
|26.26
|26.03
|50
|26.51
|26.49
|100
|26.94
|27.84
|200
|32.28
|32.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TCFC Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:54 AM IST IST
|TCFC Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarer Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 04:00 PM IST IST
|TCFC Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|TCFC Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|TCFC Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jun 16, 2026, 07:03 PM IST IST
|TCFC Finance - Intimation Regarding Second 100 Days Campaign For IEPF- Saksham Niveshak
Source: Dion Global
TCFC Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1990PLC057923 and registration number is 057923. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. -1.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCFC Finance is ₹26.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TCFC Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TCFC Finance is ₹27.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TCFC Finance are ₹27.19 and ₹25.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCFC Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCFC Finance is ₹49.80 and 52-week low of TCFC Finance is ₹22.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TCFC Finance has shown returns of 2.32% over the past day, 6.43% for the past month, -9.53% over 3 months, -42.07% over 1 year, -4.97% across 3 years, and -11.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TCFC Finance are -15.30 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global