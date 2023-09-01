Follow Us

TCFC FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹37.20 Closed
3.531.27
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
TCFC Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.93₹41.89
₹37.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.40₹44.99
₹37.20
Open Price
₹35.93
Prev. Close
₹35.93
Volume
7,322

TCFC Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140.46
  • R244.16
  • R346.42
  • Pivot
    38.2
  • S134.5
  • S232.24
  • S328.54

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 531.2536.26
  • 1031.0736.3
  • 2030.8835.64
  • 5031.533.68
  • 10032.4332.36
  • 20035.7131.96

TCFC Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.7221.5724.7921.9717.1795.798.77
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

TCFC Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

TCFC Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TCFC Finance Ltd.

TCFC Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1990PLC057923 and registration number is 057923. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Atul Desai
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Tania Deol
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Venkatesh Kamath
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dharmil Bodani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. V S Srinivasan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pranav S Jasani
    Independent Director

FAQs on TCFC Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TCFC Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of TCFC Finance Ltd. is ₹38.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TCFC Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TCFC Finance Ltd. is 6.77 and PB ratio of TCFC Finance Ltd. is 0.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TCFC Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCFC Finance Ltd. is ₹37.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TCFC Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCFC Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCFC Finance Ltd. is ₹44.99 and 52-week low of TCFC Finance Ltd. is ₹27.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

