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TCFC Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

TCFC FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of TCFC Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.49 Closed
2.32₹ 0.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TCFC Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.21₹27.19
₹26.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.02₹49.80
₹26.49
Open Price
₹26.00
Prev. Close
₹25.89
Volume
114

Source: Dion Global

TCFC Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TCFC Finance		1.886.43-9.53-12.28-42.07-4.97-11.75
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TCFC Finance has declined 42.07% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, TCFC Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

TCFC Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TCFC Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.0225.66
1026.2925.88
2026.2626.03
5026.5126.49
10026.9427.84
20032.2832.04

Source: Dion Global

TCFC Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TCFC Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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TCFC Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:54 AM IST ISTTCFC Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarer Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 08, 2026, 04:00 PM IST ISTTCFC Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTTCFC Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 07, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTTCFC Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jun 16, 2026, 07:03 PM IST ISTTCFC Finance - Intimation Regarding Second 100 Days Campaign For IEPF- Saksham Niveshak

Source: Dion Global

About TCFC Finance

TCFC Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1990PLC057923 and registration number is 057923. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. -1.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dharmil Bodani
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Tania Deol
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Venkatesh Kamath
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pranav S Jasani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jaya Virwani
    Independent Director

FAQs on TCFC Finance Share Price

What is the share price of TCFC Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TCFC Finance is ₹26.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TCFC Finance?

The TCFC Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TCFC Finance?

The market cap of TCFC Finance is ₹27.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TCFC Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TCFC Finance are ₹27.19 and ₹25.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TCFC Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TCFC Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TCFC Finance is ₹49.80 and 52-week low of TCFC Finance is ₹22.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TCFC Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The TCFC Finance has shown returns of 2.32% over the past day, 6.43% for the past month, -9.53% over 3 months, -42.07% over 1 year, -4.97% across 3 years, and -11.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TCFC Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TCFC Finance are -15.30 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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