Here's the live share price of TBI Corn along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of TBI Corn has declined 19.51% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -36.94%.
TBI Corn’s current P/E of 7.80x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TBI Corn
|-1.68
|-3.90
|-15.97
|-21.46
|-33.63
|-30.35
|-19.51
|LT Foods
|-6.97
|-7.70
|-5.43
|-15.40
|13.71
|54.72
|45.28
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|-5.57
|-14.62
|-19.04
|-22.25
|-2.01
|9.16
|16.19
|KRBL
|-6.07
|-6.43
|-16.32
|-27.66
|33.13
|-1.63
|10.37
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-3.57
|4.96
|19.66
|31.45
|37.51
|6.21
|14.82
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-6.67
|-17.93
|-24.04
|-36.85
|-24.99
|11.48
|7.49
|GRM Overseas
|-0.44
|-3.51
|1.31
|33.00
|112.15
|15.92
|0.10
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|-3.48
|-14.69
|-23.15
|-37.58
|49.01
|5.88
|3.49
|Sanstar
|-2.31
|-6.09
|-4.73
|-3.89
|-2.44
|-9.75
|-5.97
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-4.12
|2.80
|0.95
|-8.68
|-4.32
|15.56
|15.14
|Gulshan Polyols
|1.40
|17.54
|10.43
|-5.48
|4.04
|-6.61
|13.36
|AVT Natural Products
|-4.12
|-8.50
|-7.09
|-15.09
|11.55
|-10.85
|5.42
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|-6.90
|-6.83
|-19.82
|-40.12
|-34.77
|-31.88
|44.34
|Regaal Resources
|7.28
|18.72
|0.38
|-35.31
|-45.83
|-18.48
|-11.54
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|8.83
|11.54
|34.56
|15.15
|5.61
|2.00
|-1.79
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-8.08
|-15.53
|-31.06
|-34.92
|-29.03
|4.44
|17.59
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-3.25
|12.17
|6.88
|-3.42
|-26.03
|-21.65
|-13.62
|KCK Industries
|-5.54
|16.91
|-28.05
|-41.69
|-48.32
|82.09
|35.35
|Sheel Biotech
|-7.94
|-16.59
|-26.60
|-42.39
|-42.39
|-16.79
|-10.44
|Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture
|-5.00
|-21.40
|-31.29
|-31.11
|-4.25
|-24.48
|1.20
Over the last one year, TBI Corn has declined 33.63% compared to peers like LT Foods (13.71%), Jubilant Ingrevia (-2.01%), KRBL (33.13%). From a 5 year perspective, TBI Corn has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (45.28%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (16.19%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|70.41
|70.62
|10
|71.39
|71.17
|20
|72.04
|72.62
|50
|79
|77.05
|100
|83.16
|82.85
|200
|94.18
|99.53
In the latest quarter, TBI Corn remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.25%, FII holding fell to 0.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the TBI Corn fact sheet for more information
TBI Corn Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15400PN2022PLC212368 and registration number is 212368. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 211.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TBI Corn is ₹70.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The TBI Corn is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of TBI Corn is ₹127.56 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TBI Corn are ₹71.00 and ₹68.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TBI Corn stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TBI Corn is ₹137.80 and 52-week low of TBI Corn is ₹66.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The TBI Corn has shown returns of -2.23% over the past day, -7.57% for the past month, -19.11% over 3 months, -36.94% over 1 year, -30.35% across 3 years, and -19.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TBI Corn are 7.80 and 1.14 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.