Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.00
|-18.53
|5.60
|13.76
|1.96
|131.74
|55.73
|1.50
|9.38
|21.93
|36.56
|40.84
|101.85
|115.14
|3.35
|17.03
|45.64
|97.35
|86.61
|351.78
|214.59
|12.79
|2.53
|51.15
|45.52
|44.81
|903.06
|451.26
|10.48
|31.61
|39.89
|38.10
|56.07
|590.00
|269.24
|1.42
|1.98
|14.44
|4.06
|6.11
|142.85
|36.66
|-1.05
|16.55
|48.75
|31.88
|75.35
|153.09
|62.58
|11.21
|7.66
|0.20
|-23.11
|470.69
|470.69
|470.69
|8.24
|20.80
|80.37
|104.48
|178.39
|403.23
|279.52
|21.96
|110.49
|107.25
|102.22
|120.32
|767.03
|420.22
|1.42
|-1.11
|26.30
|61.91
|24.10
|135.06
|144.11
|-1.41
|9.56
|-2.01
|115.32
|286.54
|874.52
|553.87
|6.25
|4.85
|60.56
|82.00
|51.00
|342.46
|217.35
|2.31
|-2.69
|-1.56
|47.44
|76.31
|189.86
|18.23
|19.98
|-1.41
|33.08
|41.88
|24.48
|91.63
|-32.24
|6.93
|-5.61
|6.03
|4.78
|16.10
|255.68
|-9.38
|6.24
|28.33
|42.55
|13.91
|274.29
|644.32
|347.10
|-2.33
|-6.34
|27.44
|53.57
|72.57
|314.46
|242.07
|18.20
|29.29
|44.74
|92.48
|127.63
|329.51
|-13.82
|4.16
|3.11
|1.23
|25.79
|50.71
|44.55
|74.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Feb, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Oct, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Others
|22 May, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Apr, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Tayo Rolls Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27105JH1968PLC000818 and registration number is 000818. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tayo Rolls Ltd. is ₹74.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tayo Rolls Ltd. is -6.64 and PB ratio of Tayo Rolls Ltd. is -0.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tayo Rolls Ltd. is ₹72.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tayo Rolls Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tayo Rolls Ltd. is ₹98.80 and 52-week low of Tayo Rolls Ltd. is ₹48.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.