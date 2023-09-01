Follow Us

Tayo Rolls Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TAYO ROLLS LTD.

Sector : Castings/Foundry | Smallcap | BSE
₹72.65 Closed
-5-3.82
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tayo Rolls Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹72.65₹74.56
₹72.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.55₹98.80
₹72.65
Open Price
₹72.65
Prev. Close
₹76.47
Volume
16,112

Tayo Rolls Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R173.92
  • R275.2
  • R375.83
  • Pivot
    73.29
  • S172.01
  • S271.38
  • S370.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 577.9182.88
  • 1083.5184.08
  • 2080.7782.29
  • 5093.1777.4
  • 100112.374.4
  • 200115.8276.8

Tayo Rolls Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.00-18.535.6013.761.96131.7455.73
1.509.3821.9336.5640.84101.85115.14
3.3517.0345.6497.3586.61351.78214.59
12.792.5351.1545.5244.81903.06451.26
10.4831.6139.8938.1056.07590.00269.24
1.421.9814.444.066.11142.8536.66
-1.0516.5548.7531.8875.35153.0962.58
11.217.660.20-23.11470.69470.69470.69
8.2420.8080.37104.48178.39403.23279.52
21.96110.49107.25102.22120.32767.03420.22
1.42-1.1126.3061.9124.10135.06144.11
-1.419.56-2.01115.32286.54874.52553.87
6.254.8560.5682.0051.00342.46217.35
2.31-2.69-1.5647.4476.31189.8618.23
19.98-1.4133.0841.8824.4891.63-32.24
6.93-5.616.034.7816.10255.68-9.38
6.2428.3342.5513.91274.29644.32347.10
-2.33-6.3427.4453.5772.57314.46242.07
18.2029.2944.7492.48127.63329.51-13.82
4.163.111.2325.7950.7144.5574.34

Tayo Rolls Ltd. Share Holdings

Tayo Rolls Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Feb, 2020Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Oct, 2019Board MeetingOthers
22 May, 2019Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Apr, 2019Board MeetingAudited Results

About Tayo Rolls Ltd.

Tayo Rolls Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27105JH1968PLC000818 and registration number is 000818. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anand Sen
    Chairman
  • Mr. V S N Murty
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. K Shankar Marar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Tayo Rolls Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tayo Rolls Ltd.?

The market cap of Tayo Rolls Ltd. is ₹74.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tayo Rolls Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tayo Rolls Ltd. is -6.64 and PB ratio of Tayo Rolls Ltd. is -0.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tayo Rolls Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tayo Rolls Ltd. is ₹72.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tayo Rolls Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tayo Rolls Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tayo Rolls Ltd. is ₹98.80 and 52-week low of Tayo Rolls Ltd. is ₹48.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

