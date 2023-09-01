Follow Us

Taylormade Renewables Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TAYLORMADE RENEWABLES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹670.00 Closed
2.516.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Taylormade Renewables Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹663.60₹674.95
₹670.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.62₹719.00
₹670.00
Open Price
₹674.95
Prev. Close
₹653.65
Volume
4,000

Taylormade Renewables Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1675.43
  • R2680.87
  • R3686.78
  • Pivot
    669.52
  • S1664.08
  • S2658.17
  • S3652.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.58625.11
  • 1019.83617.93
  • 2018.75589.51
  • 5014.34503.85
  • 10014.02410.32
  • 20010.02296.55

Taylormade Renewables Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.9058.28103.03330.184,189.3713,435.352,061.29
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Taylormade Renewables Ltd. Share Holdings

Taylormade Renewables Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
10 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
19 Apr, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Taylormade Renewables Ltd.

Taylormade Renewables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29307GJ2010PLC061759 and registration number is 061759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ovens, furnaces and furnace burners. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gor Dharmendra Sharad
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayesh N Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Neera Gor
    Director
  • Mrs. Avani Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Bhaumik Rajeshkumar Modi
    Director

FAQs on Taylormade Renewables Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Taylormade Renewables Ltd.?

The market cap of Taylormade Renewables Ltd. is ₹736.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Taylormade Renewables Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Taylormade Renewables Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Taylormade Renewables Ltd. is 34.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Taylormade Renewables Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Taylormade Renewables Ltd. is ₹670.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Taylormade Renewables Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Taylormade Renewables Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Taylormade Renewables Ltd. is ₹719.00 and 52-week low of Taylormade Renewables Ltd. is ₹15.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

