What is the share price of Taylormade Renewables? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Taylormade Renewables is ₹73.29 as on .

What kind of stock is Taylormade Renewables? The Taylormade Renewables is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Taylormade Renewables? The market cap of Taylormade Renewables is ₹90.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Taylormade Renewables? Today’s highest and lowest price of Taylormade Renewables are ₹73.29 and ₹73.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Taylormade Renewables? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Taylormade Renewables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Taylormade Renewables is ₹245.75 and 52-week low of Taylormade Renewables is ₹55.73 as on .

How has the Taylormade Renewables performed historically in terms of returns? The Taylormade Renewables has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -15.48% for the past month, -28.74% over 3 months, -67.26% over 1 year, -47.66% across 3 years, and 58.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Taylormade Renewables? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Taylormade Renewables are 50.72 and 0.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global