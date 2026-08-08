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Taylormade Renewables Share Price

NSE
BSE

TAYLORMADE RENEWABLES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Taylormade Renewables along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹73.29 Closed
5.00₹ 3.49
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Taylormade Renewables Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹73.29₹73.29
₹73.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.73₹245.75
₹73.29
Open Price
₹73.29
Prev. Close
₹69.80
Volume
6,650

Source: Dion Global

Taylormade Renewables Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Taylormade Renewables		27.59-15.48-28.74-29.09-67.26-47.6658.62
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Taylormade Renewables has declined 67.26% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Taylormade Renewables has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Taylormade Renewables Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Taylormade Renewables Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
559.0463
1063.0664.38
2073.4669.68
5084.2880.17
10092.5591.46
200109.09119.58

Source: Dion Global

Taylormade Renewables Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Taylormade Renewables remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Taylormade Renewables Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 26, 2026, 04:40 PM IST ISTTaylormade Renewable - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jun 03, 2026, 01:08 AM IST ISTTaylormade Renewable - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
May 31, 2026, 08:53 AM IST ISTTaylormade Renewable - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 30, 2026- Audited Financial Results For
May 27, 2026, 05:17 AM IST ISTTaylormade Renewable - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter A
May 01, 2026, 02:35 AM IST ISTTaylormade Renewable - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Taylormade Renewables

Taylormade Renewables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29307GJ2010PLC061759 and registration number is 061759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ovens, furnaces and furnace burners. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dharmendra Sharad Gor
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Neera Dharmendra Gor
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayesh N Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Avani Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mayurkumar Ramanlal Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pinakeen Amrutlal Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parthiv Karsan Antala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Niraj Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Taylormade Renewables Share Price

What is the share price of Taylormade Renewables?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Taylormade Renewables is ₹73.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Taylormade Renewables?

The Taylormade Renewables is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Taylormade Renewables?

The market cap of Taylormade Renewables is ₹90.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Taylormade Renewables?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Taylormade Renewables are ₹73.29 and ₹73.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Taylormade Renewables?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Taylormade Renewables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Taylormade Renewables is ₹245.75 and 52-week low of Taylormade Renewables is ₹55.73 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Taylormade Renewables performed historically in terms of returns?

The Taylormade Renewables has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -15.48% for the past month, -28.74% over 3 months, -67.26% over 1 year, -47.66% across 3 years, and 58.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Taylormade Renewables?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Taylormade Renewables are 50.72 and 0.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Taylormade Renewables News

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