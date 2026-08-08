Here's the live share price of Taylormade Renewables along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Taylormade Renewables
|27.59
|-15.48
|-28.74
|-29.09
|-67.26
|-47.66
|58.62
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Taylormade Renewables has declined 67.26% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Taylormade Renewables has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|59.04
|63
|10
|63.06
|64.38
|20
|73.46
|69.68
|50
|84.28
|80.17
|100
|92.55
|91.46
|200
|109.09
|119.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Taylormade Renewables remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 26, 2026, 04:40 PM IST IST
|Taylormade Renewable - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jun 03, 2026, 01:08 AM IST IST
|Taylormade Renewable - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|May 31, 2026, 08:53 AM IST IST
|Taylormade Renewable - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 30, 2026- Audited Financial Results For
|May 27, 2026, 05:17 AM IST IST
|Taylormade Renewable - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter A
|May 01, 2026, 02:35 AM IST IST
|Taylormade Renewable - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Taylormade Renewables Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29307GJ2010PLC061759 and registration number is 061759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ovens, furnaces and furnace burners. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Taylormade Renewables is ₹73.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Taylormade Renewables is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Taylormade Renewables is ₹90.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Taylormade Renewables are ₹73.29 and ₹73.29.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Taylormade Renewables stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Taylormade Renewables is ₹245.75 and 52-week low of Taylormade Renewables is ₹55.73 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Taylormade Renewables has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -15.48% for the past month, -28.74% over 3 months, -67.26% over 1 year, -47.66% across 3 years, and 58.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Taylormade Renewables are 50.72 and 0.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global