What is the share price of Tavexia Lifecare? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tavexia Lifecare is ₹1.16 as on .

What kind of stock is Tavexia Lifecare? The Tavexia Lifecare is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tavexia Lifecare? The market cap of Tavexia Lifecare is ₹44.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tavexia Lifecare? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tavexia Lifecare are ₹1.21 and ₹1.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tavexia Lifecare? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tavexia Lifecare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tavexia Lifecare is ₹1.25 and 52-week low of Tavexia Lifecare is ₹0.49 as on .

How has the Tavexia Lifecare performed historically in terms of returns? The Tavexia Lifecare has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.69% for the past month, 56.76% over 3 months, 46.84% over 1 year, -6.44% across 3 years, and -23.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tavexia Lifecare? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tavexia Lifecare are -28.78 and 1.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global