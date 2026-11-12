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Tavexia Lifecare Share Price

NSE
BSE

TAVEXIA LIFECARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Tavexia Lifecare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.16 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Nov 11, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tavexia Lifecare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.15₹1.21
₹1.16
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.49₹1.25
₹1.16
Open Price
₹1.15
Prev. Close
₹1.16
Volume
1,87,320

Source: Dion Global

Tavexia Lifecare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sattva Sukun Lifecare		-1.69-1.6956.7654.6746.84-6.44-23.65
Adani Enterprises		5.563.91-8.889.3619.048.5411.24
Redington		2.67-11.97-2.3457.3919.6330.6017.18
SG Mart		2.1918.4726.6749.65159.2630.83153.98
Lloyds Enterprises		10.52-6.47-19.01-6.291.0124.1680.89
MMTC		3.87-0.93-14.99-18.63-17.931.604.82
Mrugesh Trading		-0.2314.28-16.33187.923,138.58480.74187.33
MSTC		17.05-2.1313.8450.6324.3516.3310.72
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		4.14-9.418.8619.66-4.6656.4620.78
Shankara Buildpro		6.65-17.23-25.80-13.6116.025.083.02
BN Agrochem		27.50-10.67-45.06-50.66-63.0732.8691.73
India Motor Parts & Accessories		1.28-0.14-5.99-0.41-2.706.845.60
TCC Concept		3.59-1.73-26.15-44.30-63.0520.7766.02
Hexa Tradex		8.066.001.55-1.62-7.553.703.79
Aptus Pharma		0.848.4975.02178.81685.60141.8469.87
The Yamuna Syndicate		8.677.78-12.11-12.70-28.2513.638.46
RRP Defense		0-3.92-12.19-22.91-40.60216.79149.40
Shiv Aum Steels		2.05-1.10-0.37-0.37-0.37-0.12-0.07
State Trading Corporation Of India		8.457.13-7.27-7.65-15.79-0.761.57
Uniphos Enterprises		4.4010.47-1.86-14.95-37.50-14.25-6.06

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sattva Sukun Lifecare has gained 46.84% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (19.04%), Redington (19.63%), SG Mart (159.26%). From a 5 year perspective, Sattva Sukun Lifecare has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (11.24%) and Redington (17.18%).

Tavexia Lifecare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tavexia Lifecare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.171.17
101.171.17
201.171.16
501.141.11
1000.961.01
2000.850.92

Source: Dion Global

Tavexia Lifecare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tavexia Lifecare saw a drop in promoter holding to 3.65%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 96.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tavexia Lifecare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Nov 05, 2026, 04:35 AM IST ISTSattva Sukun Lifecar - Financial Result
Nov 05, 2026, 03:11 AM IST ISTSattva Sukun Lifecar - Announcement
Nov 05, 2026, 03:06 AM IST ISTSattva Sukun Lifecar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in RTA
Nov 05, 2026, 03:03 AM IST ISTSattva Sukun Lifecar - The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Half Year Ended
Nov 05, 2026, 02:59 AM IST ISTSattva Sukun Lifecar - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Tavexia Lifecare

Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51219MH1980PLC329224 and registration number is 032927. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mit Tarunkumar Brahmbhatt
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Surendra Nair
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Khushboo Vasudev
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tanmay Paresh Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tavexia Lifecare Share Price

What is the share price of Tavexia Lifecare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tavexia Lifecare is ₹1.16 as on Nov 11, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tavexia Lifecare?

The Tavexia Lifecare is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tavexia Lifecare?

The market cap of Tavexia Lifecare is ₹44.50 Cr as on Nov 11, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tavexia Lifecare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tavexia Lifecare are ₹1.21 and ₹1.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tavexia Lifecare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tavexia Lifecare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tavexia Lifecare is ₹1.25 and 52-week low of Tavexia Lifecare is ₹0.49 as on Nov 11, 2026.

How has the Tavexia Lifecare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tavexia Lifecare has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.69% for the past month, 56.76% over 3 months, 46.84% over 1 year, -6.44% across 3 years, and -23.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tavexia Lifecare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tavexia Lifecare are -28.78 and 1.05 on Nov 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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