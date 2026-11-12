Here's the live share price of Tavexia Lifecare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sattva Sukun Lifecare
|-1.69
|-1.69
|56.76
|54.67
|46.84
|-6.44
|-23.65
|Adani Enterprises
|5.56
|3.91
|-8.88
|9.36
|19.04
|8.54
|11.24
|Redington
|2.67
|-11.97
|-2.34
|57.39
|19.63
|30.60
|17.18
|SG Mart
|2.19
|18.47
|26.67
|49.65
|159.26
|30.83
|153.98
|Lloyds Enterprises
|10.52
|-6.47
|-19.01
|-6.29
|1.01
|24.16
|80.89
|MMTC
|3.87
|-0.93
|-14.99
|-18.63
|-17.93
|1.60
|4.82
|Mrugesh Trading
|-0.23
|14.28
|-16.33
|187.92
|3,138.58
|480.74
|187.33
|MSTC
|17.05
|-2.13
|13.84
|50.63
|24.35
|16.33
|10.72
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|4.14
|-9.41
|8.86
|19.66
|-4.66
|56.46
|20.78
|Shankara Buildpro
|6.65
|-17.23
|-25.80
|-13.61
|16.02
|5.08
|3.02
|BN Agrochem
|27.50
|-10.67
|-45.06
|-50.66
|-63.07
|32.86
|91.73
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|1.28
|-0.14
|-5.99
|-0.41
|-2.70
|6.84
|5.60
|TCC Concept
|3.59
|-1.73
|-26.15
|-44.30
|-63.05
|20.77
|66.02
|Hexa Tradex
|8.06
|6.00
|1.55
|-1.62
|-7.55
|3.70
|3.79
|Aptus Pharma
|0.84
|8.49
|75.02
|178.81
|685.60
|141.84
|69.87
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|8.67
|7.78
|-12.11
|-12.70
|-28.25
|13.63
|8.46
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-12.19
|-22.91
|-40.60
|216.79
|149.40
|Shiv Aum Steels
|2.05
|-1.10
|-0.37
|-0.37
|-0.37
|-0.12
|-0.07
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|8.45
|7.13
|-7.27
|-7.65
|-15.79
|-0.76
|1.57
|Uniphos Enterprises
|4.40
|10.47
|-1.86
|-14.95
|-37.50
|-14.25
|-6.06
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sattva Sukun Lifecare has gained 46.84% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (19.04%), Redington (19.63%), SG Mart (159.26%). From a 5 year perspective, Sattva Sukun Lifecare has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (11.24%) and Redington (17.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.17
|1.17
|10
|1.17
|1.17
|20
|1.17
|1.16
|50
|1.14
|1.11
|100
|0.96
|1.01
|200
|0.85
|0.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tavexia Lifecare saw a drop in promoter holding to 3.65%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 96.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Nov 05, 2026, 04:35 AM IST IST
|Sattva Sukun Lifecar - Financial Result
|Nov 05, 2026, 03:11 AM IST IST
|Sattva Sukun Lifecar - Announcement
|Nov 05, 2026, 03:06 AM IST IST
|Sattva Sukun Lifecar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in RTA
|Nov 05, 2026, 03:03 AM IST IST
|Sattva Sukun Lifecar - The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Half Year Ended
|Nov 05, 2026, 02:59 AM IST IST
|Sattva Sukun Lifecar - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51219MH1980PLC329224 and registration number is 032927. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tavexia Lifecare is ₹1.16 as on Nov 11, 2026.
The Tavexia Lifecare is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tavexia Lifecare is ₹44.50 Cr as on Nov 11, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tavexia Lifecare are ₹1.21 and ₹1.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tavexia Lifecare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tavexia Lifecare is ₹1.25 and 52-week low of Tavexia Lifecare is ₹0.49 as on Nov 11, 2026.
The Tavexia Lifecare has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.69% for the past month, 56.76% over 3 months, 46.84% over 1 year, -6.44% across 3 years, and -23.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tavexia Lifecare are -28.78 and 1.05 on Nov 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global