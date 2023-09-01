Follow Us

TAVERNIER RESOURCES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.20 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tavernier Resources Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.20₹10.20
₹10.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.21₹16.40
₹10.20
Open Price
₹10.20
Prev. Close
₹10.20
Volume
0

Tavernier Resources Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.2
  • R210.2
  • R310.2
  • Pivot
    10.2
  • S110.2
  • S210.2
  • S310.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.1910.17
  • 107.369.92
  • 208.149.78
  • 508.8910.34
  • 1009.8810.57
  • 20010.0910.53

Tavernier Resources Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.51-5.039.687.377.37-47.42
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Tavernier Resources Ltd. Share Holdings

Tavernier Resources Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tavernier Resources Ltd.

Tavernier Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1994PLC193901 and registration number is 193901. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sudhir Milapchand Naheta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rajkumari Sudhir Naheta
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Aditi Aditya Dugar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Shashikant Mhatre
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayur Jamnadas Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Mavji Vora
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tavernier Resources Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tavernier Resources Ltd.?

The market cap of Tavernier Resources Ltd. is ₹6.10 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tavernier Resources Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tavernier Resources Ltd. is -31.1 and PB ratio of Tavernier Resources Ltd. is 1.11 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Tavernier Resources Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tavernier Resources Ltd. is ₹10.20 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tavernier Resources Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tavernier Resources Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tavernier Resources Ltd. is ₹16.40 and 52-week low of Tavernier Resources Ltd. is ₹6.21 as on Aug 30, 2023.

