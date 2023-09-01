Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|4.51
|-5.03
|9.68
|7.37
|7.37
|-47.42
|8.49
|20.51
|32.14
|30.21
|26.30
|600.55
|457.97
|8.11
|22.57
|23.22
|27.05
|7.44
|511.90
|485.22
|4.59
|8.37
|19.07
|26.00
|19.74
|140.13
|79.78
|0.49
|13.77
|29.25
|85.35
|51.34
|240.93
|210.40
|11.85
|30.46
|25.37
|49.55
|40.07
|701.15
|231.94
|3.60
|4.36
|14.57
|45.95
|7.79
|895.11
|633.92
|10.24
|3.88
|12.11
|11.26
|-8.90
|144.55
|27.75
|5.42
|-3.41
|10.06
|27.29
|-9.49
|29.60
|-13.02
|4.18
|9.55
|2.09
|15.90
|-28.91
|311.27
|425.34
|-0.94
|-3.27
|-15.99
|-9.13
|-45.57
|79.46
|50.21
|0.08
|-0.75
|-16.64
|-50.44
|-17.33
|791.53
|1,170.53
|7.99
|7.30
|50.20
|56.67
|34.94
|346.30
|110.30
|4.40
|19.42
|11.35
|31.83
|-11.60
|562.64
|236.40
|18.58
|13.07
|18.89
|22.90
|-6.98
|389.39
|111.96
|-4.23
|-1.45
|-8.13
|-11.83
|-15.92
|114.83
|-34.73
|5.83
|0.07
|28.58
|23.10
|-25.13
|123.01
|31.63
|8.08
|0.87
|27.72
|35.20
|-2.11
|70.97
|-49.77
|-0.46
|5.90
|1.65
|12.39
|-23.58
|244.80
|157.31
|-1.81
|-4.05
|10.17
|1.81
|-35.21
|1,301.11
|154.36
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tavernier Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1994PLC193901 and registration number is 193901. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tavernier Resources Ltd. is ₹6.10 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tavernier Resources Ltd. is -31.1 and PB ratio of Tavernier Resources Ltd. is 1.11 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tavernier Resources Ltd. is ₹10.20 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tavernier Resources Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tavernier Resources Ltd. is ₹16.40 and 52-week low of Tavernier Resources Ltd. is ₹6.21 as on Aug 30, 2023.